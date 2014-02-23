Preview: Rockets at Suns

The Phoenix Suns are in the process of proving themselves as a contender in the Western Conference and have won three straight. The Suns knocked off the San Antonio Spurs on Friday and will look for some revenge when they host the Houston Rockets on Sunday. The Rockets posted a 122-108 home victory over the Suns on Feb. 5 - part of an eight-game winning streak that came to an end at Golden State in overtime on Thursday.

James Harden scored 34 of his 39 points after the half on Thursday but came away from the game in obvious pain after suffering a hyperextended right elbow when he collided with teammate Jeremy Lin. The All-Star guard took part in practice on Saturday and is expected to play against the Suns. Phoenix held Harden to 23 points on 4-of-10 shooting on Feb. 5 but could not stop Dwight Howard, Terrence Jones and Chandler Parsons on the inside.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN, CSN Houston, FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (37-18): Houston was enduring the second night of a back-to-back at Golden State and Howard struggled to 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting after an emotional game against the Los Angeles Lakers the previous night. The All-Star center was on the receiving end of some hard fouls and found it difficult to get any rhythm against the Warriors. “I’m a big guy and guys have to foul me hard so I won’t get an and-1 or make it to the basket,” Howard told reporters. “It’s understandable but it does put a risk on my health.”

ABOUT THE SUNS (33-21): Phoenix got only eight points from Goran Dragic and still blew out the Spurs 106-85 on Friday thanks to a combined 34 points off the bench from the Morris brothers -- Markieff (21) and Marcus (13) -- and a career-high 15 from Ish Smith in a reserve role. The Suns like to play a similar style to the Rockets, with stretch forwards ringing the perimeter and Channing Frye shooting 3-pointers, and are fifth in the league in scoring at an average of 105 points. Phoenix attempted 30 3-pointers in the last meeting with the Rockets but only connected on eight while Houston went 11-for-16 from beyond the arc.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Phoenix has taken five of the last eight in the series, including three straight at home.

2. Harden is averaging 34.3 points on 54.2 percent shooting in his last three games.

3. Suns G Leandro Barbosa (toe) sat out Friday and is questionable for Sunday.

PREDICTION: Suns 109, Rockets 107