Preview: Rockets at Suns

The first game of the Earl Watson regime got the same result as much of the last two months of the Jeff Hornacek era, but the Phoenix Suns seemed to feel differently about themselves. The Suns will try to get their interim coach his first victory when they host the Houston Rockets on Thursday.

Watson was promoted to replace the fired Hornacek on Monday and watched as Phoenix fell for the 20th time in 22 games, 104-97 to the Toronto Raptors on Monday. Watson has the misfortune of taking over the team during one of the roughest stretches of its schedule, with the Rockets (twice), the Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs set to visit during the seven-game homestand that began against the Raptors. Houston snapped a three-game slide with a 115-102 victory over the Miami Heat on Tuesday while discovering a small-ball formula that worked on both ends. Forward Josh Smith got the start at center with Dwight Howard (suspension) and Clint Capela (hip) out, and the increased ball movement and activity on the defensive end was noticeable.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN Arizona Plus (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (26-25): All-Star guard James Harden tied his career high with 14 of Houston’s 30 assists on Tuesday while Smith scored a season-high 19 points. ”We lost three in a row and we definitely didn’t want to lose four,” guard Patrick Beverley told reporters. “Two of our centers were out (Tuesday) and we had to respond well. Everybody got a chance to play and everyone contributed and it was fun out there.” Howard, who was suspended one game for making contact with the referee on Saturday and has received two technical fouls in each of the last two games, is expected to be back on Thursday.

ABOUT THE SUNS (14-36): Watson talked about letting the players know their roles up front and then moved disgruntled forward Markieff Morris back into the starting lineup on Tuesday, from where he promptly put up a season-high 30 points. “The energy was positive,” Watson told reporters. “I think we have another step to go. It’s not really physical with our team, it’s more mental and mental toughness is a fragile, unique path that you have to take. I think for our team we have to build it slowly, build it with love and nurturing because we have been through a lot this year.” Watson is tasked with getting several youngsters up to speed in the NBA and ran much of the offense through rookie guard Devin Booker on Tuesday.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Suns SF T.J. Warren (foot surgery) was ruled out for the rest of the season.

2. Beverley is 6-of-8 from 3-point range in the last two games.

3. Houston averaged 122 points in winning both its trips to Phoenix last season.

PREDICTION: Rockets 116, Suns 100