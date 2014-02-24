Rockets 115, Suns 112: Dwight Howard led with 25 points and nine rebounds and Patrick Beverley hit the go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute as visiting Houston outlasted Phoenix.

James Harden collected 23 points and seven assists and Beverley finished with 20 points for the Rockets, who have won nine of their last 10 games. Terrence Jones contributed 15 points and seven boards while Chandler Parsons added 13 points and seven assists.

Goran Dragic scored a career-high 35 points and Gerald Green scored 23 for the Suns. Markieff Morris chipped in 21 points and seven boards off the bench for Phoenix, which had a three-game winning streak come to an end.

Houston took its first lead of the fourth quarter on Beverley’s 3-pointer that made it 111-110 with 34.9 seconds left and made it a three-point gap when Beverley hit a pair of free throws with 20 seconds left. Dragic drove for a layup to cut it to 113-112 but Donatas Motiejunas knocked down two free throws and Dragic came up short on a last-second 3-pointer.

Houston came out strong with a 30-point first quarter but the Suns controlled the middle of the game, putting up a total of 77 points in the second and third quarters as Dragic and Green took turns carrying the offense to bring the Suns into the fourth quarter with a 93-83 advantage. Phoenix was up 98-89 with 7:41 left before the Rockets used an 11-2 burst - aided by a clear path foul on Marcus Morris after a turnover - to tie it up.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Dragic scored 25 of his points in the first half and set a new career high for the second time this month. … Houston outrebounded Phoenix 43-34 and got the better of the Suns in the paint 64-42. … Harden was in the starting lineup despite suffering a hyperextended right elbow in a loss at Golden State on Thursday.