Harden hits winner as Rockets edge Suns

PHOENIX -- With the game tied and 16.6 second left after a furious rally by the Phoenix Suns, nobody else was going to shoot the last shot -- or even touch the ball -- for the Houston Rockets.

This was James Harden’s game to win.

“Tie game. On the road,” Harden said with a smile. “You live for those moments.”

The guard made it a moment to remember, hitting the game-winning jumper over from 20 feet at the buzzer to give the Rockets a 113-111 win over the Suns on Friday.

Forward Donatas Motiejunas added 15 for the Rockets, who led by 16 points with 6:11 to play before the Suns put on a furious rally, tying the game on at 111 on three-point play by forward Markieff Morris with 16.6 seconds left.

Harden had 10 assists in the game, but he was finished with passing. He held the ball out by midcourt until a few seconds remained before backing down Phoenix defender P.J. Tucker and hitting the game-winning shot.

“We had a pretty solid lead but we knew they were going to make a run and they did it at the perfect time,” Harden said. “It comes down to one shot, either you make it or you miss it and you go to overtime, and I made it.”

The Rockets won without center Dwight Howard, who sprained his right ankle coming down on Markieff Morris’ ankle in the first period.

Sitting in the dressing room with his right ankle in a walking boot, Howard took over the commentary while he watched the final seconds tick down on television.

“Once James got the ball, I said, ‘This is it, he’s gonna hit the dagger right here and he did it,” Howard said. “I‘m proud of the young fella.”

The Rockets improved to 30-14 -- only the fourth time they have reached 30 wins in 44 games in franchise history. It’s their best start since going 32-12 in 1996-97. Houston has now beaten the Suns four straight times, including twice this season.

Guard Eric Bledsoe had 25 points, nine assists and eight rebounds and guard Isaiah Thomas added 22 for the Suns, who had won four in a row overall and seven in a row at US Airways Center. The Suns have lost three games at the buzzer this season, with Harden joining Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks (Dec. 15) and Blake Griffin of the Los Angeles Clippers (Dec. 8) as the culprits.

”We made a great comeback but in never should have gotten that point,“ Phoenix coach Jeff Hornacek said. ”If we would have come hard from the start of the game, doing the things that we’re supposed to do, we would’ve jumped in the lead and put a lot of pressure on them. Instead, we let them have the lead most of the game.

Down 102-86 with 6:11 left, the Suns rallied with a 9-0 run over a 1:43 span and pulled to within 104-100 on forward Marcus Morris’ 3-pointer with 2:27 left. Harden kept scoring but the Suns kept answering, finally getting even on Markieff Morris’ driving layup and foul by Joey Dorsey. Harden, a former Arizona State star, had one more shot left.

“We didn’t want to let Harden beat us,” Hornacek said. “When sent Isaiah (to double team) with five (seconds left), but he made a good play. Isaiah flew by him at that point and we couldn’t get the ball out of his hands. Great players make great plays.”

The game was almost a reversal of Wednesday night, when the Portland Trail Blazers rallied from 25 points down against Phoenix before the Suns rallied to win.

“That’s what happens when you play a game like that,” Thomas said. “Portland fought so hard to come back and then we finished them off. It’s tough when you’re down and you fight so hard and you feel like you should have one and then things like that happen.”

After Howard limped off the court, the Rockets scored nine straight points and opened a 30-18 lead, with a Harden 3-pointer followed by a floating jumper by guard Corey Brewer with 1:22 left.

Harden had 13 of his 18 first-half points in the second period and seven points in the final 2:33 of the half, including a dunk with 26.9 seconds left to give Houston a 60-52 lead.

The Rockets expanded the lead to 87-77 after three quarters thanks to eight points from forward Josh Smith. Then came the 16-point lead, the furious Phoenix comeback and Harden’s final word.

“It’s James Harden doing his thing,” Houston guard Patrick Beverly said. “I’ve been playing with him for three years now ... nothing surprises me now. In my eyes, he’s the best player in the league right now. He’s our leader and coming down to the clutch, that’s the person you want with the ball.”

NOTES: The Rockets 24-2 when leading at halftime this season. ... Suns F P.J. Tucker held Rockets G James Harden to 5-for-21 shooting and 15 points -- 12 under his 27.2 average -- in the first meeting this season, won by Houston 100-95. “P.J. is a tough a smart defender,” Phoenix coach Jeff Hornacek said. “He tries not to let guys get to their strengths and for James, that’s obviously letting him drive. You’re not going to stop a star player, but if you can hold them under their average, it’s all you can ask.” ... The Suns came into the game with four straight 50-percent-or-better shooting games, their longest streak since Feb. 23-28, 2010. That streak ended Friday, when the Suns shot 46.2 percent from the field. Over the last two seasons, the Suns are 35-1 when shooting at least 50 percent from the field. ... The Rockets are on pace to make 971 3-point field goals this year, which would shatter the record of 891 set by the New York Knicks in 2012-13.