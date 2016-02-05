Rockets finsih strong in win vs. Suns

PHOENIX -- Houston’s starters had a dismal start, but they finished so well that it did not matter, even on a night James Harden was not at his best.

Rockets forward Corey Brewer had a season-high 24 points, including two 3-pointers in the final two minutes, and forward Trevor Ariza had 20 points in a 111-105 victory over the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Thursday.

Brewer, Ariza, Harden the other Houston starters were replaced en masse at 8:09 of the first period during a run in which the Suns scored 20 of the first 25 points.

“It just looked like we were in a fog,” Houston interim coach B.J. Bickerstaff said. “We kind of needed to shock us a little bit.”

Brewer hit back-to-back threes from the left corner, the second on a third-chance possession with 1:10 remaining for a 108-101 lead.

Suns guard Archie Goodwin pulled the Suns within three at 108-105 on a driving layup with 22.1 seconds left, but Rockets guard Patrick Beverley made a free throw and Ariza turned a steal into an uncontested dunk on the Suns’ next possession.

Goodwin had 22 points for the Suns (14-37), who have lost six in a row, 12 of their last 13 and 21 of their last 23.

“We had a terrible start, to be honest,” Brewer said. “They were scoring at will and we didn’t have any energy. It was a bad vibe from all of us, so coach took us out. We got the message and we played our game.”

Houston (27-25) took an 11-point lead in the third quarter and overcame a four-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter for its fifth victory in eight games.

Rockets center Dwight Howard had five points and 16 rebounds in his first game after serving a one-game suspension Tuesday for pushing the arm of official Mitchell Ervin following a tussle with Wizards’ C Nene on Jan. 30.

Reserve guard Ty Lawson had 12 points and on 4-of-6 3-pointers.

“Sometimes a player, even though you don’t like those things, they’re necessary,” Ariza said of the benching.

“We didn’t come out the way coach wanted us to come out. We didn’t come out the way we wanted to come out. I think we responded the right way. We definitely came back and played with more energy.”

Harden had 19 points on 4-of-19 shooting the field, when he was often trapped as he caught the ball on the wing.

He entered the game with a 27.9 point scoring average, second in the league to Warriors guard Steph Curry. Harden had nine rebounds and six assists.

“We had to figure it out,” Harden said. “We figured it out. Those guys (Brewer and Ariza) made some big-time shots and some hustle plays. That’s what go us over the top.”

Guard Devin Booker had 17 points and forward Mirza Teletovic had 15, including the Suns’ first 10 of the fourth quarter during a 15-3 run for a 95-91 lead. Center Alex Len had 12 points and a career-high 18 rebounds.

The Suns had 24 turnovers, 16 in the second half. Goodwin had six turnovers, and Booker and forward Markieff Morris had five apiece.

“Tough turnovers, but learning lessons for us right now moving forward,” Suns interim coach Earl Watson said.

NOTES: Houston F Terrence Jones missed the game after being involved in an auto accident Wednesday on the way to the Houston airport. Jones remained in a Houston hospital Thursday. “He’ll be evaluated one more day, and then they’ll make a decision on him,” Rockets interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. ... F Donatas Motiejunas (back) flew in to join the Rockets for their shoot-around and team breakfast Thursday morning before being returned to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of D-League later in the day, when the Rockets determined that C/F Clint Capela (hip flexor) could play Thursday. “We were worried before, because we didn’t expect Clint to play,” Bickerstaff said. “We thought we needed an extra body.” ... Suns F Markieff Morris had 30 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and two blocked shots against Toronto on Tuesday, joining Memphis C Marc Gasol as the only NBA players to reach those numbers in the same game this season. ... Suns G Devin Booker, one of eight chosen for the NBA 3-pointer shooting contest, was third among NBA rookies with 51 3-pointers and first with a 41.8 shooting percentage.