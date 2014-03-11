Preview: Rockets at Thunde

The Houston Rockets have the best record in the NBA since Jan. 1 and can close in on second-place Oklahoma City in the Western Conference race when they visit the Thunder on Tuesday. Houston is 23-6 since the calendar turned to 2014 and will move within one game of Oklahoma City if it prevails in the opener of a tough three-game road trip. The Thunder fell to the lowly Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and are just 3-5 since Russell Westbrook returned from a knee injury.

Oklahoma City is 2-0 against the Rockets this season, including a 117-86 home victory on Jan. 16. The Thunder have struggled to find a groove since Westbrook’s return and the point guard’s propensity for shooting has led to fewer opportunities for star forward Kevin Durant (NBA-best 31.7 scoring average). Houston brings a five-game winning streak into a stretch of road games against Oklahoma City, Chicago and Miami. The Rockets have won 10 of their past 13 road games.

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (44-19): All-Star guard James Harden is on another roll and poured in 41 points in Sunday’s 118-113 overtime win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Harden fell two points shy of his season high and topped 30 points for the 15th time this season and is averaging 28.2 points during Houston’s winning streak. The Rockets’ rise has prompted chatter about the squad being a legitimate NBA Finals contender but center Dwight Howard doesn’t want his teammates getting caught up in it. “You just want to hold up that trophy come June,” Howard told reporters. “You’ve just got to stay humble. That’s the message. Stay humble and stay hungry and continue to do the small things to help us win games.”

ABOUT THE THUNDER (46-17): Durant had 27 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for his sixth career triple-double but Oklahoma City experienced severe defensive issues in the 114-110 loss to the Lakers. The Thunder blew an 18-point second-quarter lead and allowed Los Angeles guard Jodie Meeks to score at will with 20 of his 42 points coming in the third quarter. “You can’t take possessions off,” coach Scott Brooks said afterward. “No matter who we have on the floor, their job is to stay in front of their man on the defensive end. We have to do a better job with that. There’s no sugarcoating it.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Houston scored 73 first-half points against the Thunder on Jan. 16 before tallying just 19 in the second half as Oklahoma City rallied for a 104-92 victory.

2. Harden is averaging just 12 points on 8-of-25 shooting against the Thunder this season.

3. Westbrook scored 20 points against the Lakers but was 7-of-23 from the field and committed eight turnovers.

