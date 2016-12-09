Preview: Rockets at Thunder

Russell Westbrook is in the midst of an epic streak and aims for his seventh consecutive triple-double when the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Houston Rockets on Friday. Westbrook is attempting to match Oscar Robertson (1961) and Michael Jordan (1989) for the second-longest triple-double streak in NBA history as well as lead the Thunder to their seventh consecutive victory.

Oklahoma City is 9-2 this season when Westbrook records a triple-double and the point guard is two-thirds of the way toward matching Wilt Chamberlain (1968) for the NBA record of nine straight triple-doubles. "I just hope he keeps doing it, man. It's unbelievable," swingman Anthony Morrow told reporters. "He's getting them within the game. It's not like he's forcing it. It's something I've never seen before. It's a blessing for all of us to be a part of that type of greatness." Houston has registered a season-best four straight victories and won six of its last seven, and guards James Harden and Eric Gordon are fueling the success. Gordon knocked down a career-best eight 3-pointers in Wednesday's 134-95 trouncing of the Los Angeles Lakers as the Rockets extended their NBA record with at least 10 3-pointers to 21 consecutive games.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, ROOT (Houston), FSN Oklahoma

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (15-7): Gordon is 34-of-68 from 3-point range and averaging 21.4 points over the past seven games, and he is thriving in coach Mike D'Antoni's offensive-friendly system. "I'm just settling in on my role and my role is definitely to bring a different energy and scoring, playmaking with the second unit," Gordon said after scoring 26 points in the easy victory. "I'm settling in and it's getting better and better. Teammates look for me and it's just up to me to knock down shots." Harden contributed 25 points and eight assists against the Lakers and will be looking to avenge his worst offensive showing of the season -- 13 points on 4-of-16 shooting against the Thunder on Nov. 16.

ABOUT THE THUNDER (14-8): Westbrook owns season averages of 31 points, 11.3 assists and 10.9 rebounds, and his triple-double streak is providing life for a team that was wounded in the summer by Kevin Durant's departure. Now the storyline is constantly about Westbrook's exploits and the players have bought into the narrative even if coach Billy Donovan occasionally downplays the situation. "They all have a job to do," Donovan told reporters. "Russell wouldn't be able to get those numbers unless guys were doing things that were allowing him to get those numbers, and our guys wouldn't be doing what they're doing if they weren't receiving the ball from Russell in certain situations. I look at it more as a chemistry, a team and a group connected where everybody is trying to play off of each other."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Westbrook recorded 30 points, nine assists and seven rebounds as the Thunder registered a 105-103 home win in the earlier meeting.

2. Houston G Patrick Beverley had 10 points and matched his career best of 12 assists against the Lakers for his second double-double of the campaign.

3. Oklahoma City C Steven Adams has five double-doubles this season -- two coming in the past four games.

PREDICTION: Thunder 114, Rockets 112