Harden’s 41 trumps Westbrook’s triple-double in Rockets win

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Even though Houston Rockets guard James Harden hasn’t worn a Thunder jersey in three years, whenever he comes to Oklahoma City, drama ensues. Whether it’s fans and media bashing the Thunder for trading him or booing Harden for leaving for the money, his visits are dramatic.

When the Rockets took on the Thunder Sunday afternoon, the drama was on the court as Harden scored 41 points to lead Houston to a 115-112 victory over Oklahoma City at the Chesapeake Energy Arena. That included Harden taking over in the fourth quarter when his team needed him most.

“That’s what my job is,” Harden said. “That’s what I do. I have to go out there and take big shots. My teammates did a great job the entire game of just making shots, getting to the rim and being in attack mode, being aggressive. And in the fourth quarter, I have to make big shots.”

The victory kept the Rockets (53-24) locked into second place in the Western Conference, a game ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Thunder’s (42-35) retained the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference standings, but their lead over the idle New Orleans Pelicans is down to a half-game. The Thunder, who have five games left, have lost three consecutive games to teams who will be in the playoffs by a total of 15 points.

“Talking doesn’t do much,” Thunder guard Russell Westbrook said. “Have to play. Have to come out and play.”

Westbrook paced the Thunder with 40 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds for his 11th triple-double of the season. Center Enes Kanter scored 21 points on 9-for-19 shooting. He also pulled in 17 boards. Guard Anthony Morrow scored 22 points off the bench.

Houston center Dwight Howard scored 22 points, and forward Josh Smith came off the bench to knock in 14 points.

With 3:05 left in the game, Westbrook hit a 3-pointer to tie the contest at 100. The Thunder then left Harden wide open on the perimeter and he drained a 3-pointer.

Kanter hit a free throw to pull Oklahoma City to within two. But Harden connected on another dagger 3-pointer from the top of the key to give the Rockers a 106-101 advantage.

With 1:25 on the clock Harden calmly hit a jumper with Westbrook guarding him and the shot clock running down to give the Rockets a seven-point lead.

“We made a couple of threes late, but James made some huge shots,” Houston coach Kevin McHale said. “Shots that James made are just tough shots to guard and he made them.”

Westbrook hit another 3-pointer before the Thunder came up with a defensive stop. Westbrook attacked the rim and got Harden to foul out, but he missed both free throws that would have cut lead to two with 32 seconds left.

Guard Jason Terry hit two free throws to push the Rockets’ lead to six before Westbrook made another 3-pointer. Terry then another pair of free throws before Kanter scored on a layup to make it a three-point game.

With 16.3 seconds left in the game, Houston forward Trevor Ariza hit a pair of free throws, but Morrow hit a trey from the corner to cut lead to 114-112.

Houston guard Corey Brewer made one of two free throws with 3.4 seconds left to give the Rockets a three-point lead.

Westbrook attempted a long 3-pointer under pressure, but the shot was short and no foul was called as the buzzer sounded.

“Like I have been saying, it’s a challenge and you have to accept the challenge,” Morrow said. “We know what we are up against with the injuries and all that. We know how we are right now. But we just have to enjoy the challenge and embrace it every night.”

NOTES: Oklahoma City G Andre Roberson and F Nick Collison both took part in the shootaround before the team’s game Sunday. However, coach Scott Brooks said neither was fully recovered from the severe sprained ankles that has sidelined them for seven and eight games, respectively. “They are out today,” Brooks said. “I‘m assuming they are out for still some time. They haven’t had a practice with us yet. We will see how they feel tomorrow. Not sure when they will be back.” ... Houston coach Kevin McHale said it has been difficult getting C Dwight Howard back into a rhythm since coming back from injury. “It’s been such a slow process,” McHale said. “There’s been such a concern with his knee trying to handle the load. Every day they look at his load and just check around 20 minutes. For a player of his caliber, playing four- or five-minute stints -- every time I look up I‘m thinking I have to take him out in 35 seconds.” ... The Thunder’s D-League team, the Oklahoma City Blue, clinched a spot in the playoffs with its victory Saturday. They will face Golden State’s D-League team, the Santa Cruz Warriors, on Wednesday in the first round.