Thunder's Westbrook slams door on Rockets

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Russell Westbrook doesn't worry about consequences. When the Oklahoma City guard is on the court, he just knows he wants to do whatever it takes to win.

So when most players tend to be cautious in high pressure situations, Westbrook takes the other path and stays aggressive.

It was Westbrook's aggressive nature that allowed him to score with 5.5 seconds left and preserve a 105-103 victory for the Thunder over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

"I just stay in attack mode," Westbrook said. "I'm honest with myself and I'm honest about my game and what I'm able to do at a high level. Getting to the basket is something I do well. That's what I try to do."

Westbrook scored 30 points on 9-of-20 shooting from the field to go with nine assists and seven rebounds. He also made 10 of 11 free throws.

Thunder guard Victor Oladipo posted 29 points and 10 rebounds. No other player from Oklahoma City scored in double figures as they broke a four-game losing streak.

Related Coverage Preview: Rockets at Thunder

The Rockets had seven players score at least 10 points. Ryan Anderson led the charge with 14 points. James Harden added 13 points and 13 assists. Eric Gordon and Clint Capela also scored 13 points in the loss.

The Rockets shot 48 percent from the field for the game. However, they managed only 6-of-21 shooting in the pivotal fourth quarter.

"We got the looks that we like, the looks that we're going to take," Houston's Trevor Ariza said. "Unfortunately, we just didn't hit them tonight. We felt like we gave this one away. But they were the hungry team tonight. They came out did what they needed to do."

With 5:38 left in the fourth quarter, Westbrook nailed a corner 3-pointer to cut Rockets' lead to 100-97. Oklahoma City came up empty on their next three possessions before Oladipo tied the score with another 3-pointer.

Harden missed a jumper and the Thunder came down and took advantage with a Westbrook to Andre Roberson alley-oop dunk to give Oklahoma City a 102-100 advantage with 1:43 left.

Houston got the ball with one minute on the clock. Harden passed to Trevor Ariza, who missed a 3-pointer from in front of the Thunder bench.

Oklahoma City got the rebound and Westbrook was fouled. He missed one of two free throws as the Thunder went ahead by three.

Harden missed a 3-pointer, but the Rockets got the loose ball. However, they threw it away trying to set up another 3-point attempt.

Oklahoma City threw the ball inbounds with 12.4 seconds on the clock. Alex Abrines got the ball and drove to the rim instead of making the Rockets foul him. He missed the layup and the ball went out of bounds.

After a replay, the ball was given to Oklahoma City. This time, the ball went to Westbrook, who drove straight to the rim and threw down a ferocious dunk on the 6-foot-10 Capela. But that didn't seem to bother Westbrook as he put the game to sleep.

"It don't matter," Westbrook said. "The game is on the line. You get blocked or you make a dunk. It's one or the other. Fortunately, it went in and closed the game for us."

The Rockets could have used more points from Harden, but he admitted that his shot just wasn't falling and that it had nothing to do with the defense of Andre Roberson.

"I missed shots," Harden said. "Normal game, just didn't make shots. Especially down the stretch when we needed to."

NOTES: Oklahoma City G Russell Westbrook will be inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame on Thursday night. One year after Westbrook presented Kevin Durant, Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan will do the same for Westbrook. Houston's James Harden was impressed. "That's baller right there," Harden said. "That's baller. Russell is a rare person. Obviously on the court, but off the court. Loving, genuine. He deserves everything he gets. Obviously, with him being with Jordan shoe company, and Michael making the trip, shows how talented he is." ... Houston coach Mike D'Antoni had expected G Patrick Beverley to make his season debut against Oklahoma City. But Wednesday morning he announced Beverley wouldn't suit up and but would start Thursday night against Portland. ... Coach Billy Donovan said lack of practice time has affected some of Oklahoma City's recent play. "The games are coming so quickly," Donovan said. "And I think in fairness to our guys, one of the things that have been somewhat challenging for me is the fact that we've had very limited practice time. Especially with some of these younger guys." ... D'Antoni said he hasn't been surprised with how well G Eric Gordon has played this season. "I had him at USA basketball," D'Antoni said. "He was one of the best players there. If he stays healthy, he's 27 years old, there is no reason why he can't be one of the better players in the league."