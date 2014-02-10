Preview: Rockets at Timberwolves

The Houston Rockets are shooting for a season-high sixth straight win as they head to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves on Monday. The Rockets survived a lackluster effort in a 101-95 win at Milwaukee on Saturday to move a season-high 17 games above .500. The Timberwolves are headed in the other direction, having lost three straight and five of six to slip six games behind eighth-place Golden State in the Western Conference.

Even as they’ve matched their hottest streak of the season, the Rockets have been disappointed with their inconsistency, especially their difficulty in putting away the lowly Bucks. “We’re too up and down right now,” guard Jeremy Lin told reporters. “It would be nice for us to build leads and really dominate from start to finish.” Minnesota knows the feeling, as the Timberwolves have bobbed just below the .500 mark for most of the season and are in danger of suffering a season-high fourth consecutive loss.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBA TV, CSN Houston, FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (34-17): Houston has a ton of offensive firepower and has shown it off recently. Dwight Howard has been dominant of late, recording double-doubles in eight of the past 10 games and averaging 22.2 points and 11.7 rebounds over that span, and leading scorer James Harden has scored at least 22 points in his first three games back from a two-game absence with a bruised thumb. Center Omer Asik (thigh, knee) returned to the court against Milwaukee in his first action since Dec. 2 and recorded five rebounds in 11 minutes.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (24-27): Minnesota has been without power forward Kevin Love (25.6 points, 13.3 rebounds) for two of the past three games, further depleting a once-dominant frontcourt that is also missing center Nikola Pekovic (ankle). Playing without the two big men — and shooting guard Kevin Martin (thumb) — completely changes the team’s dynamic and places more of the scoring burden on defensive-minded players like Corey Brewer and Ricky Rubio. Love, Martin and Pekovic combined for 62.6 points per game.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Rockets are averaging 108.6 points and shooting 50.8 percent from the field during their winning streak.

2. The Timberwolves are 1-12 in games decided by four points or fewer.

3. Houston has won 12 straight games when scoring at least 100 points.

PREDICTION: Rockets 109, Timberwolves 101