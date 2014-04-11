Preview: Rockets at Timberwolves

The Houston Rockets try to find a way to seal the fourth seed in the Western Conference over the final week of the regular season, beginning with a visit to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. The Rockets lead Portland by a 1 ½ games for fourth place and could be without their top scorers in a battle of two of the best offensive teams in the league. James Harden’s status is uncertain after suffering a shin injury Wednesday while Dwight Howard (ankle) has missed 10 of the last 12 games.

Chandler Parsons and Terrence Jones, among others, will have to produce more if Harden and Howard can’t go but they likely won’t face a healthy Minnesota team. Leading scorer and rebounder Kevin Love (elbow) is questionable while both Kevin Martin (foot) and Nikola Pekovic (ankle) are doubtful for the Timberwolves. Houston has beaten Minnesota four straight times – three this season – and averaged 114 points in them.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN Houston, FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (52-26): Harden told reporters after the 123-116 loss to Denver on Wednesday that he could have continued to play with the painful shin injury were it the postseason. Houston has plenty of players who can step up and get the job done if Harden is rested led by Parsons, who is averaging 16.4 points. Jones had 33 points in the victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, Jeremy Lin averages 12.5 per game and Omer Asik has recorded double-doubles in five of his last seven outings.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (39-39): Love, who missed the loss at Orlando last Saturday due to back spasms, played through a hyper-extended elbow to record 17 points and 10 rebounds in the 102-87 defeat at Chicago on Wednesday. Love averages 25.8 points while Pekovic and Martin combine for 36.6 more for the Timberwolves, who score 106.4 per game. Point guard Ricky Rubio’s game has continued to progress and he is averaging 16.6 points and 8.8 assists over the last five contests.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Rockets are second in the league in rebounds per game (45.4) and rebound differential (plus-3.8).

2. Minnesota C Gorgui Dieng has scored at least 10 points in 10 of the last 14 games with six double-doubles.

3. Houston is tied for the least road wins (21) among teams in playoff position in the Western Conference.

PREDICTION: Rockets 104, Timberwolves 94