Preview: Rockets at Timberwolves

The Houston Rockets look to continue their winning ways when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. The Rockets have won five of their last six - including a 105-96 victory over the Southwest Division-leading Memphis Grizzlies - to move within one game of sharing top spot with Dave Joerger’s team. Houston hopes to string together its fourth winning streak of three games or more this season by beating the Timberwolves for the sixth time in the last seven meetings.

Minnesota has dropped three in a row following its 85-77 setback to the previously winless Philadelphia 76ers. The Timberwolves are in a downward spiral having lost six of their last seven games and things are likely to go from bad to worse for Minnesota with the Rockets, San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors all on deck. The Timberwolves haven’t beaten a team with a winning record this season and hope to change that by avenging a 113-101 loss to Houston on Nov. 12.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (14-4): James Harden poured in a game-high 21 points to lead six players in double figures as Houston snapped the Grizzlies’ five-game winning streak. Dwight Howard (knee) and Patrick Beverley (hamstring) are doubtful for Friday’s game while Terrence Jones (nerve contusion) is out indefinitely with no specific date for his return. Harden - who leads the league in free throws made (155) and attempts (173) - is 25-of-27 from the foul line in his last three outings.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (4-13): Andrew Wiggins was named the NBA Western Conference Rookie of the Month after averaging 11.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals in November. “I think he’s had a solid month,” coach Flip Saunders told reporters. “With what I’ve asked him to do, as far as defense, he has risen to every challenge.” Minnesota shot 35.7 percent from the field - including 3-of-17 from 3-point range - and finished with more turnovers (18) than assists (17) in the loss to the 76ers, which kept Philadelphia from matching the worst start in NBA history.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Rockets are 7-1 on the road while the Timberwolves are 2-6 at home.

2. Harden is second in the NBA averaging 25 points per game.

3. Nine of Minnesota’s 14 losses have been by 10 points or more.

PREDICTION: Rockets 110, Timberwolves 95