Preview: Rockets at Timberwolves

The Houston Rockets typically have little trouble with Minnesota and look to defeat the host Timberwolves for the ninth consecutive time when the teams meet on Wednesday. Minnesota gave Houston a battle on Dec. 17 before collapsing late in regulation and succumbing 111-109 in overtime to fall for the 12th time in its last 13 meetings with the Rockets.

Minnesota held a nine-point lead with under one minute to play in last month's matchup before the Rockets staged a frantic rally and forward Trevor Ariza hit the tying 3-pointer to force overtime. Houston star James Harden narrowly missed a triple-double with 28 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds while Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns recorded 41 points and 15 boards. Towns was the star on Monday with 34 points and 11 rebounds as Minnesota halted its four-game losing streak with a 101-92 victory over Dallas. Houston rolls into town with a nine-game winning streak after Harden's latest sensational effort resulted in a 121-114 home win over Charlotte on Tuesday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (31-9): Harden racked up 40 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in the victory over Charlotte for his second straight triple-double and 11th of the season. Harden recorded 40 points, 11 assists and 10 boards in Sunday's win over Toronto, so the big showing against the Hornets made him just the fourth player in NBA history with at least 40 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in back-to-back games. Backup shooting guard Eric Gordon, who ranks second in the NBA with 145 3-point baskets, missed Tuesday's game with a sprained left big toe and didn't make the trip to Minnesota.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (12-26): Point guard Ricky Rubio had a stellar game against the Mavericks with 13 points, a season-best 15 assists and five steals, and then insisted the team isn't out of the Western Conference playoff race despite being 14 games below .500. "We're trying to look high, not low," Rubio told reporters. "We know our record is not what we want it to be, but we're working to get out of this last spot." Minnesota inched ahead of Dallas in the conference standings due to its third win in 10 games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Last month's victory was the Rockets' fourth straight in Minnesota.

2. Houston PF Montrezl Harrell is averaging 21 points on 17-of-18 shooting over his last two games.

3. Timberwolves SG Zach LaVine is questionable after departing the contest against Dallas with a hip injury.

PREDICTION: Rockets 121, Timberwolves 111