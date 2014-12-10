Preview: Rockets at Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have won a franchise-record 13 straight games but are just beginning the rough part of their schedule. The Warriors will try to make it 14 in a row when they face the team closest to them in the Western Conference in the visiting Houston Rockets. Both Golden State and the Rockets have made their way to the top of the standings by improving on the defensive end, and Wednesday’s game pits two of the top three defenses in the league.

The Warriors are limiting opponents to an NBA-best 40.9 percent from the field and overcame their own shooting woes to post a 102-86 victory in Minnesota on Monday by holding the Timberwolves to 36 percent. Houston is leaning on its defense as its roster battles a series of injuries, and Dwight Howard is expected to miss his 10th straight game with a knee injury. Patrick Beverley returned from a six-game absence Saturday and keyed a defensive effort that held the Phoenix Suns to 36.6 percent in a 100-95 win.

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (16-4): Houston brought Beverley off the bench in his return Saturday, and the defensive standout pestered the Suns backcourt while knocking down five 3-pointers to help make up for an off shooting night from James Harden. “Patrick brings something we don’t have and that’s a point guard who plays excellent defense, knocks down shots and is a great team player,” Harden told reporters. “It’s great to have him back. He brought the energy.” Donatas Motiejunas is getting starting minutes with Terrence Jones on the shelf and is surging with averages of 16 points and eight rebounds in the last four games.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (18-2): Golden State’s only victory against a top-level team during its winning streak came in a 112-102 victory at Chicago on Saturday, and the team will finally get a chance against some contenders again with a road trip that includes Dallas and Memphis coming up after the date with the Rockets. The Warriors did knock off a few contenders during a five-game winning streak that started the season, including a 98-87 win at Houston on Nov. 8. Golden State committed 26 turnovers in that meeting, but Stephen Curry collected 34 points and 10 rebounds while Andrew Bogut grabbed 18 boards.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Bogut left Monday’s game in the first quarter with knee irritation but expects to play Wednesday.

2. Harden has been bothered by a sore back and is questionable.

3. Golden State F Draymond Green is averaging 17.2 points and 8.8 rebounds while totaling 14 3-pointers in the last five games.

PREDICTION: Warriors 101, Rockets 95