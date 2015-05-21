Preview: Rockets at Warriors

Center Dwight Howard is listed as questionable as the Houston Rockets attempt to even the Western Conference finals when they visit the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. Howard played just 26 minutes in Game 1 after suffering a left knee injury and an MRI exam performed Wednesday determined the injury was a sprain.

The Rockets had to use a smaller lineup for much of the opening game and that played into the hands of the Warriors, who recovered from a 16-point, second-quarter deficit to post a 110-106 victory. NBA MVP Stephen Curry had 34 points and knocked down six 3-pointers to fuel Golden State, and he has made 20 3-pointers over the last three games. NBA runner-up James Harden was stellar for the Rockets with 28 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and four steals and has scored at least 20 points in all 13 games this postseason. “Game 1 slipped away from us,” Harden told reporters. “We had several opportunities to win the game, didn’t happen, so I think we’ll look at some film, we’ll go from there and correct some things basically that were on us and just be better in Game 2.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT THE ROCKETS: Howard suffered what was originally termed a bruised knee when teammate Josh Smith came crashing into his leg, and he said afterwards that the injury was “very painful.” Undersized Clint Capela filled in but Houston coach Kevin McHale is aware he needs Howard on the floor for his club to have a chance at knocking off top-seeded Golden State. “Hopefully Dwight is healthy and we can play big,” McHale told reporters. “We didn’t have that option with Dwight out.”

ABOUT THE WARRIORS: While Curry continues to dazzle in the postseason and lead the way, forward Draymond Green is a valuable piece to the puzzle. The 6-7 Green had 13 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in the opener and saw a lot of time at center, and he can also guard players on the perimeter. “Draymond is one of the best defensive players in the league because he can guard low-post guys and perimeter guys,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr told reporters. “He can switch onto James Harden, he can guard Dwight Howard. Doesn’t mean he’s always going to get a stop, but he’s always going to put up a fight, and he’s got a chance.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Houston SF Trevor Ariza is 10-of-17 from 3-point range over the last two games and is averaging 19 points over the past five contests.

2. Golden State reserve G Shaun Livingston set a playoff best with 18 points in the opener and is 13-of-18 from the field over the past three contests.

3. Rockets SG Jason Terry is 6-of-23 from the field over the past three games, including 1-of-12 from 3-point range.

PREDICTION: Warriors 118, Rockets 105