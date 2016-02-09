Preview: Rockets at Warriors

Stephen Curry did not get to see his beloved Carolina Panthers win a Super Bowl on Sunday, but his Golden State Warriors are still looking like a strong bet to win back-to-back championships. The Warriors will try to run their home winning streak to 42 straight when they host the Houston Rockets on Tuesday.

Curry had one of his worst shooting nights of the season on Saturday but still managed to make the right plays when it mattered in a 116-108 victory over Oklahoma City on Saturday. ”The atmosphere, just the intensity, the adrenaline down the stretch,” Curry told reporters after knocking off another of the West’s top contenders. “That’s what you expect for sure. It was good to get that feeling and execute.“ The Rockets had a little trouble executing in a 96-79 loss at home to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday in which they shot a season-low 32.5 percent from the field. ”Right now we’re playing like our record, we’re playing bad,“ Houston center Dwight Howard told ESPN.com after the loss. ”But we have to think and believe we can win and get better.”

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (27-26): Houston has dropped five of its last seven and struggled with slow starts in its last two games, overcoming an early deficit at Phoenix before failing to get anything going against Portland. “We just lack energy early,” Trevor Ariza told ESPN.com after Saturday’s setback. “Just a lack of effort, sometimes a lack of concentration. It definitely bothers me, but we all have to police ourselves and hold ourselves accountable when we come out like that. Again, a very poor start.” The Rockets are bridging the All-Star break with a five-game trip that includes a pair of trips to Portland, which is chasing Houston in the West.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (46-4): Golden State matched the 1966-67 Philadelphia 76ers for the best 50-game start in NBA history with Saturday’s victory, and their 41-game home winning streak is second all-time. The Warriors are winners of nine in a row overall and hit the road for seven straight games bridging the All-Star break after finishing up with Houston on Tuesday. Curry, who was on the field with the Panthers prior to Super Bowl 50 down the road in Santa Clara, Calif., went a season-worst 1-of-9 from 3-point range on Saturday after going 11-of-15 from beyond the arc en route to 51 points in the previous game.

1. Warriors backup C Festus Ezeli underwent knee surgery Monday and will be sidelined indefinitely.

2. Rockets G James Harden collected 10 turnovers and three assists in Saturday’s loss.

3. Golden State, which knocked off Houston in the Western Conference Finals last spring, took the first two meetings this season.

PREDICTION: Warriors 120, Rockets 99