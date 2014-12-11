Warriors go small, extend winning streak to 14

OAKLAND, Calif. -- With his Golden State Warriors winning by double figures more times than not this season, it sometimes seems as if coach Steve Kerr is merely along for the ride.

However, without his starting center in a tight game against a hot Houston Rockets squad Wednesday, Kerr was asked to steer the wagon. And the rookie coach impressed.

Playing for the first time without Andrew Bogut, Kerr used a generally untested small lineup down the stretch and watched it outplay the Rockets for Golden State’s 14th consecutive win, 105-93.

“A lot of coaches have to decide whether to go big or small all the time,” Kerr said after his team’s sixth straight home win. “With our versatility, I have the luxury of doing both at the same time.”

Forward Draymond Green’s dunk with 4:24 to go ignited an 11-point run that not only allowed the Warriors to improve on their league-best record but also made Kerr the first coach in NBA history to win 19 of his first 21 games.

“I‘m the luckiest coach in NBA history because I inherited a team that was already really good,” Kerr said. “It’s really fun to come to work every day and fun to work with these guys. We are all lucky here.”

The Warriors took charge for good after a 3-pointer by shooting guard James Harden drew the Rockets even for the final time at 89-89. Houston led by as many as 11 earlier in the game.

Related Coverage Preview: Rockets at Warriors

Green, playing center in a three-guard lineup, broke the tie with his dunk. Then, after Harden misfired on a 3-pointer at the other end, Warriors forward Harrison Barnes converted a three-point play in transition for a 94-89 advantage with 3:56 left.

“We lose one of the best centers in the league,” Barnes said of playing without Bogut, who has tendinitis in his right knee. “We try to make up for it by being quick and scrappy. Get out and try to run more.”

Golden State’s defense then contributed two big plays when backup guard Shaun Livingston and shooting guard Klay Thompson blocked consecutive Rockets shots. The Warriors blocked six shots in the game, four by guards.

When Thompson hit a driving hoop at the other end, the Warriors’ lead was 96-89.

Point guard Stephen Curry spun in a layup and Thompson added two free throws to cap the run that produced a 100-89 lead with 2:23 to play. The Rockets were never closer than nine the rest of the way.

”It was a huge test,“ Kerr said. ”Not only physically, but we had to keep our poise. Down in the fourth quarter and things weren’t going our way, but we stayed with it.

“It was really important for this team to feel (pressured) and respond.”

Thompson (21 points), Curry (20) and Barnes (20) led the Warriors, who were playing at home for the only time between two- and three-game trips.

Curry contributed seven assists and seven rebounds. Barnes also had seven rebounds. Green and backup big man Marreese Speights led the Warriors with eight rebounds apiece.

Harden, who was questionable before the game because of back spasms, led all scorers with 34 points, hitting 14 of his 27 shots. He added a team-high eight rebounds plus four assists and four steals.

“They are a really good team, and they played very well in that fourth quarter,” Harden said of the Warriors. “That is what determined the game.”

Forwards Trevor Ariza and Donatas Motiejunas chipped in 18 points apiece for the Rockets, who had won four in a row and seven of eight.

Houston (16-5) also was without its starting center, with Dwight Howard missing his 10th consecutive game due to a strained right knee. The teams fought to a 43-all tie on the boards.

“We had trouble just trying to get into the post,” said Rockets coach Kevin McHale, whose team attempted 35 3-point shots, making just nine. “We didn’t move the ball enough on the offensive end.”

The Warriors trailed for much of the first 2 1/2 quarters before getting five points from Thompson in a 7-0 spurt that produced a 66-61 lead with 3:19 to go in the third quarter.

Golden State had a chance to go up eight when Thompson lined up for an open 3-pointer in the left corner. His shot missed the mark, and the Rockets immediately countered with 3-pointers from point guard Patrick Beverley and Ariza to go back in front.

Getting a last-second tip-in from Harden, the Rockets retained a 76-73 lead heading into the fourth period.

NOTES: Only 16 teams in NBA history have started a season 19-2. ... The Warriors are 2-0 against the Rockets this season, assuring they will not lose the four-game season series to Houston for the first time in seven years. ... The Warriors are 4-1 when trailing after three quarters this season. ... The Golden State bench outscored its Houston counterparts 26-5, with Warriors big man Marreese Speights contributing 15 points. ... Houston was just the second Warriors opponent in their past 14 games with a winning record. ... The Rockets lost for the first time this season (7-1) when SG James Harden scored 30 or more points.