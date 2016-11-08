Harden lifts Rockets over Wizards

WASHINGTON -- James Harden scored 14 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 15 assists as the Houston Rockets pushed back the scuffling Washington Wizards for a 114-106 victory Monday night.

The Rockets (4-3) made 17 of 37 3-pointers and shot 51.9 percent from the field as they pulled away over the final seven minutes.

Trailing 95-94, Houston scored the next 12 points with Harden tallying the final six for a 106-95 lead with 3:43 remaining. Ryan Anderson scored 23 points and led the Rockets with five 3-pointers. Anderson and Trevor Ariza, who scored 15 points, each sank a 3-pointer in the decisive stretch.

John Wall had 21 points and eight assists on the night he set the franchise record for assists and was ejected with 33 seconds remaining after receiving his second technical foul. Bradley Beal and Otto Porter each scored 20 points for the Wizards (1-5).

Washington shot 41.5 percent from the field.

Corey Brewer made his first start of the season, replacing Eric Gordon. The Rockets used the athletic small forward to defend Wall, who returned to the lineup after sitting out Saturday's 88-86 loss at the Orlando Magic. The Wizards rested the point guard on the second game of a back-to-back as Wall continues his recovery from two offseason knee surgeries.

Wall's fourth assist, a fast-break feed to Beal, moved him into first place on the franchise's all-time list, passing Hall of Fame center Wes Unseld (3,822). The assist came during a third quarter surge that kept the game tight after Washington trailed 56-47 at halftime.

Each team won on the opposing court last season. Harden scored 42 at Washington last December and 40 in Houston the next month.

Clint Capela scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half for the Rockets.

Marcin Gortat had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Washington. The Wizards outrebounded the Rockets 45-37.

NOTES: The Rockets and Wizards close their season series Jan. 2 in Houston. ... Wizards G John Wall did not record a double-double for the first time in five games this season, also snapping a seven-game streak dating to last year. ... F Nene signed a one-year deal with Houston in July after spending parts of the previous five seasons in Washington. The Brazilian big man started on back-to-back teams that reached the Eastern Conference semifinals in 2014-15. ... Houston concludes its five-game road trip Wednesday at the San Antonio Spurs. ... Washington hosts Boston on Wednesday. The Celtics won the series 4-0 last season with three wins by at least 20 points.