Harden helps Rockets hold off Wizards

WASHINGTON -- James Harden’s offense headlines his NBA Most Valuable Player candidacy. However, the All-Star guard’s defense stood out in the closing minute against the Washington Wizards, helping the Rockets to a 99-91 victory over the Wizards on Sunday.

The Wizards labored offensively early, trailed by double figures most of the game yet pulled within six points while maintaining possession with 25 seconds remaining. Guard Bradley Beal received the ball on the left wing with plans on shooting a 3-pointer.

Beal attempted the deep shot, but Harden’s hustle ensured the ball never sniffed the basket.

Ridiculed at times during his career for lack of effort defensively, Harden raced in Beal’s direction. His perfectly timed leap led to an emphatic blocked shot and essentially sealed Houston’s fourth straight win and seventh in eight games.

“I‘m surprised he got up there,” Rockets center Dwight Howard joked about Harden. “He’s not known for blocking shots. That’s what MVP’s do.”

Harden is known for scoring and he led the Rockets (50-23) with 24 points and six assists.

Houston held Washington (41-33) to 39 percent shooting overall.

Related Coverage Preview: Rockets at Wizards

“I think our mindset was go out there and lock down defensively,” Harden said. “The second half they went on a run which we knew they were going to do, but wanted to sustain (our defensive effort).”

Guard John Wall finished with 25 points for the Wizards, coming up short of his third straight game with 30 or more points. The All-Star also had 12 assists and made 11 of 12 free throws.

Washington has lost five of its last six games, but could have clinched a playoff spot for the second straight season with a win Sunday. The Wizards reached the Eastern Conference semifinals in 2014, but are not showing that form in the final weeks of the regular season.

“There’s a sense of urgency one game and then we take it off,” Wall said. “To be where we want to be and as far as we did last year, we have to turn it around or we’ll be done quick.”

Forward Corey Brewer scored 15 points and forward Josh Smith had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Rockets. Houston entered Sunday one-half game behind second-place Memphis Grizzlies in the West.

Howard had 11 points and 10 rebounds in his third game after two months following knee surgery.

Ex-Wizards forward Trevor Ariza scored 13 points in his first game in Washington since signing with Houston last summer.

Houston committed 12 of its 20 turnovers in the first half, but shot over 58 percent from the field for a 59-46 lead.

Forward Otto Porter scored 15 points in 17 minutes and his 3-pointer pulled the Wizards within 79-75 with 8:42 remaining in the fourth quarter. Starting with back-to-back 3-pointers by guard Pablo Prigioni and Brewer, the Rockets countered with a quick 14-2 run for a 93-77 lead.

Washington’s defensive plan limited Harden to 7-of-20 shooting from the field. However, Harden made 9 of 10 free throws.

“Defensively, we did a pretty good job,” Wizards coach Randy Wittman said. “We made (Harden) take tough shots, but he was able to get 10 free throws. He’s a tough cover, but this game wasn’t lost defensively.”

The Wizards snapped a four-game losing streak with a 110-107 double-overtime victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. Wall scored 32 points after tallying a career-high 34 in Wednesday’s home loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Washington reached the playoffs four straight seasons, concluding with the 2007-08 campaign, but missed out five consecutive years before returning last season.

Beal scored 15 points for the Wizards.

Harden’s crucial block came with Houston leading 97-91.

“I don’t think it was pretty at all, but we got the win,” Howard said. “That’s the most important thing. Our defense stepped up in the fourth quarter late.”

NOTES: Rockets coach Kevin McHale said before the game C Dwight Howard (knee) would play either Sunday or Monday at the Toronto Raptors. Howard has missed 28 games this season. ... F Kris Humphries missed his 15th straight game for the Wizards with a groin injury. G Garrett Temple (hamstring strain) and DeJuan Blair (personal reasons) were also unavailable. ...The Wizards PR staff left Trevor Ariza a pre-game present in the Rockets’ locker room: a large black and white picture of the forward in a Wizards uniform along with some roses. ... Wizards G Bradley Beal matched Rockets G James Harden with a season-high 33 points in Washington’s 104-103 win on Dec. 29. ... The Wizards host the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.