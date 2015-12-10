Harden returns to scoring ways for Rockets

WASHINGTON -- Aggression fueled Houston Rockets guard James Harden one night after an admitted passive performance while another slow start ultimately doomed the Washington Wizards.

Harden scored 42 points and outdueled guard John Wall as the Houston Rockets outlasted the Washington Wizards for a 109-103 win Wednesday?night.

One night after scoring a season-low 10 points in Tuesday’s 110-105 loss at the Brooklyn Nets, Harden recorded his eighth game this season with at least 30 points. He made 13 of 23 shots with five 3-pointers and 11 of 12 free throws. His stat-stuffing night included nine rebounds and seven assists for the Rockets (11-12), who have won four of five games.

“There’s a thing between missing shots and not being aggressive,” Harden said. “(Tuesday) night I wasn’t aggressive at all. I wanted to come out here and be aggressive.”

Harden’s 3-point play with 2:13 remaining broke a 99-99 tie. After each team traded baskets, Wall’s turnover led to Harden assisting on forward Corey Brewer’s fast-break layup for a 106-101 lead with 40.8 seconds left.

“Over and over and over again, he’s made those types of plays for us,” Rockets coach J.B. Bickerstaff said of Houston’s top scorer. “There’s a reason why he is the player that he is. He’s that player in clutch moments. You don’t win games without a guy like that.”

Wall also neared triple-double territory with 26 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds, but the Wizards (9-11) couldn’t keep up in the final minutes.

The early minutes at home proved an issue once again for Washington. Houston led by 13 points after the first quarter and 56-47 at halftime. Washington turned the game with a 13-0 run early in the third quarter but coach Randy Wittman head coach focused on the first quarter postgame.

“We’re digging ourselves in too big a hole by playing too cool and too soft at the start of the game,” Wittman said.

Told of his coach’s remarks, Wall said, “I ain’t soft and I know my teammates aren’t soft. We just have to come out with a sense of urgency. That has nothing to do with being soft.”

The Wizards have alternated wins and losses in their last six games and are 3-7 since Nov. 24.

Brewer scored 15 points and guard Patrick Beverley had 14 with four 3-pointers. The Rockets made 12 of 33 shots from beyond the arc.

Washington entered last in 3-point percentage while Houston ranked second in 3-pointers attempted. The Wizards allowed 16 3-pointers in their last home game, a 116-104 loss to the Dallas Mavericks Sunday. They rebounded the following night with a 114-103 road win over the Eastern Conference leading Miami Heat.

Center Marcin Gortat had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Wizards. Gortat missed the previous three games because of family matters in his native Poland. He arrived stateside Tuesday and recorded his fourth straight double-double.

Harden didn’t attempt a shot for the opening six minutes against Washington and then proceeded to score 10 points with two 3-pointers over the next four minutes as Houston led 30-17 after the first quarter.

The shot taking and making continued in the second quarter. The 2015 NBA Most Valuable Player runner-up finished the half 4 of 5 from the beyond the arc and 7 of 10 overall for 19 points before the crowd of 16,041.

“Early, I was in passing mode, ”Harden said. “Guys were getting open shots, open dunks. I knew my game would come.”

Guard Bradley Beal had 15 points as all five Washington starters scored in double figures for the first time this season.

Houston forward Trevor Ariza (back bruise) did not play, snapping a streak of 173 straight games.

NOTES: With Rockets F Trevor Ariza (back) sidelined, F Corey Brewer made his first start of the season. Ariza’s consecutive games streak of 173 began Nov. 26, 2013, when he was with the Wizards. ... Washington F Kris Humphries was held out with an ankle injury. He played 17 minutes against Miami after missing the previous two games with the injury. Forwards Nene (strained left calf) and Drew Gooden (right calf strain) remained sidelined. ... Houston recalled F K.J. McDaniels from the D-League. ... The two teams next meet Jan. 30 in Houston. ... Houston hosts the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. Washington opens a four-game Western Conference road swing on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans.