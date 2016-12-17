Joerger returns to Memphis. guides Kings past Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- There were some unfamiliar and uncomfortable moments for Memphis guard Mike Conley and former Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger, but it was Joerger who had the happy return with Sacramento to the FedExForum after the Kings held on for a 96-92 win Friday night before a crowd of 15,987.

The Kings, losers of six of their last eight going into the game, built as much as a 15-point lead midway through the third quarter with balanced scoring against a Memphis team that struggled offensively in Conley's first game back since suffering fractures in his lower back on Nov. 28.

Memphis, as it had through much of a 7-2 run in Conley's absence, turned up the defensive pressure and made a run in the fourth quarter, closing to 95-92 on the second of back-to-back 3-pointers by Troy Daniels with 55 seconds to play.

The Grizzlies had a chance to tie with three seconds left, but Conley's leaning 24-footer bounced off the rim. Ty Lawson got the rebound, was fouled and hit a free throw to clinch Sacramento's fourth win in its last 24 games with Memphis.

DeMarcus Cousins had 13 of his 22 points in the second half and added nine rebounds for the Kings (10-16). Garrett Temple added 17 points, former Grizzlies player Kosta Koufos had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and Darren Collison added 11 points.

Marc Gasol scored 20 points and Tony Allen had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Grizzlies (18-10). Daniels added 13, including four 3-pointers, Andrew Harrison had 11 and Zach Randolph contributed 10 points.

Conley, in 28 1/2 minutes, had eight points and six assists. But it was enough to make him the Grizzlies' career scoring leader.

The Kings, smarting from a 34-point blowout, played with purpose and balance while building a 52-42 lead.

Temple had 12 points, Cousins added nine despite going 2 of 10 from the field and Koufos eight as Sacramento built the lead to 12 and stretched it out after Memphis had cut the deficit to 44-38 on a Tony Allen-led 6-0 run.

NOTES: After suffering fractures in his lower back from a collision Nov. 28 against Charlotte, Kings G Mike Conley was expected to miss between 6-8 weeks. But he said he talked with Portland's Evan Turner, who went through a similar injury and said, "that when you feel like yourself it's time to get back. ... About a week ago, I was ready to play." ... Kings coach Dave Joerger spent most of Thursday visiting with friends in his first trip back to Memphis since being fired as the Grizzlies coach in May. He had spent nine seasons in Memphis as an assistant and head coach. ... Grizzlies coach David Fizdale said he expects F Chandler Parsons (knee bruise) and F James Ennis (calf) "back within a few days." ... Grizzlies rookie F Deyonta Davis tore the plantar fascia in his foot during Wednesday's victory against Cleveland, had surgery and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks. ... F Rudy Gay (hip) and F Omri Casspi (illness) missed the game for the Kings. ... Memphis waived veteran G Toney Douglas, signed under an injury exemption, and re-assigned Wade Baldwin to Iowa in the D-League.