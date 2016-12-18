Mavericks' balanced attack helps down Kings

DALLAS -- The Dallas Mavericks used a balanced scoring attack and early feisty defense from guard Seth Curry, who played as if he had a point to prove to his old club in a 99-79 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday afternoon at American Airlines Center.

Curry, who played for the Kings last season, was a pest defensively in the first half, getting deflections and a couple of steals that helped set the tone for Dallas, which played throughout with much greater energy than Sacramento, which was seeking to string consecutive victories together after an impressive win Friday at Memphis.

Curry came off the bench to provide a spark and finished with 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting, including 3-of-6 from 3-point range, five rebounds, four assists and the pair of steals in 28 minutes. He was especially integral in disrupting Sacramento's offense early and helping Dallas (7-20) to jump out to a 28-19 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Outside of center DeMarcus Cousins, the Kings (10-17), who beat the Mavs in Dallas by 31 points just 10 days earlier, had nothing going. Cousins finished with 33 points and scored 14 in the first quarter. Without the big man, Sacramento would have been bounced out of the gym much earlier.

Not that it really mattered. Dallas, which led by 11 at halftime, never gave the Kings hope of a comeback and increased the lead to 20 points before taking a 76-58 cushion into the fourth quarter as the Mavs bounced back from Friday's last-second heartbreak loss at Utah.

Sacramento scored just 14 points in the third quarter and shot 37.3 percent through three quarters, including going just 6-of-24 from beyond the arc.

Dallas shot better than 60 percent for much of the first half and finished the game at 44.2 percent, having cooled off during the 21-point third quarter. The Mavs got another impressive offensive game from undrafted rookie Dorian Finney-Smith, who made the team because of his tenacious defense and has received a chance to play because of injuries. He scored a season-high 17 points and knocked down three 3-pointers.

Point guard Deron Williams scored 15 points and seven assists and reserve guard Devin Harris had 14 points and seven rebounds. The balanced attack allowed Dallas to get a win without forward Harrison Barnes (15 points, nine rebounds) or Wesley Matthews (15 points) having to do the majority of the scoring, a frequent recipe in Dallas' other six wins.

The Kings left town wondering how they managed to score 120 points earlier this month in Dallas. It took well into the second half for guard Ty Lawson to join Cousins in double figures. No one else would the rest of the game. Lawson finished with 10 points.

With eight minutes to left in the game and Sacramento trying to get back in the game, down 84-70, no other Kings player had more than seven points.

Sacramento missed a chance to cut the lead 12, and then a basket by Finney-Smith and a corner 3-pointer from Harris increased Dallas' lead to 89-70 and effectively sealed the victory.

Six of Dallas' seven wins on the season have come on their home floor.

NOTES: Mavs G J.J. Barea (calf) missed his 16th consecutive game Sunday, but said he hopes to return to action sometime this week. F Dirk Nowitzki (Achilles) said he hopes to return before the end of the year, but can't guarantee that will be the case. ... C Andrew Bogut (knee) could also return before January. ... Dallas coach Rick Carlisle entered Sunday's game tied with Mike Fratello for 19th place on the NBA's all-time wins list for coaches with 667. Next on the list is Red Holzman with 696 wins. ... Mavs owner Mark Cuban donated $100,000 to the Sager Strong Foundation earlier this fall in honor of the late TNT announcer Craig Sager, who died of cancer Thursday. ... Prior to Sunday's game a moment of silence was observed for Sager. ... Kings F Rudy Gay (hip flexor) missed his second consecutive game. ... Sacramento entered the game having won the last three meetings against Dallas, including a 120-89 victory on Dec. 7 in which Sacramento shot a season-high 56 percent from the floor and made a season-best 47 field goals. Overall, the Mavs had won 22 of the last 27 and 38 of the last 48 meetings. ... The Kings ended a three-game road trip Sunday but return home for just one game Tuesday against Portland then play four their next six on the road.