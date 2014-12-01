Preview: Spurs at 76ers

The San Antonio Spurs look to extend their winning streak to eight games when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. The Spurs started their four-game road swing with a 111-89 victory over the Boston Celtics on Sunday and hope to win their 16th consecutive regular-season game against Eastern Conference opponents. San Antonio has beaten the 76ers seven straight times and has held them under 100 points in each of their last nine meetings.

Philadelphia has lost a franchise-record 16 straight games to open the season after falling 110-103 to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. The 76ers are two games shy of matching the worst start in NBA history set by the New Jersey Nets at the beginning of the 2009-10 campaign and they haven’t defeated San Antonio since Feb. 11, 2011. “I don’t want those guys worrying about any record,” coach Brett Brown told reporters. “I think they will be rewarded for the work they’re putting in.”

TV: 7 pm. ET, Fox Sports Southwest (San Antonio), CSN (Philadelphia)

ABOUT THE SPURS (12-4): San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich returned to the sidelines to oversee the victory over the Celtics after missing the previous two games due to a minor medical procedure. Danny Green led the way with 18 points and Boris Diaw added 15 to go along with seven rebounds as the Spurs handed Boston its sixth straight home defeat. Tony Parker was limited to nine points on 3-of-10 shooting and was held below 20 points for the first time in his last five outings.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (0-16): Michael Carter-Williams collected 18 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds for the third triple-double of his career in the loss to the Mavericks. Tony Wroten - who leads the team with 17.9 points and 6.3 assists per game - missed the Dallas loss with a sprained right knee and is doubtful for Monday. Jerami Grant - who was selected 39th overall in the 2014 NBA draft - made his debut on Saturday after missing the first 15 games with an ankle injury.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Spurs are 6-3 on the road while the 76ers are 0-9 at home.

2. San Antonio hasn’t lost a regular-season game to an Eastern Conference foe since Feb. 10, 2014.

3. The 76ers have dropped 23 of their last 25 games at Wells Fargo Center.

PREDICTION: Spurs 104, 76ers 91