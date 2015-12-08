Aldridge-led Spurs roll over 76ers

PHILADELPHIA -- The woeful Philadelphia 76ers tend to bring out the best in their opponents. That was once again the case when they faced the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, particularly as it pertains to Spurs center Boban Marjanovic, a seldom-used backup.

Marjanovic, a 7-3 rookie from Serbia, supported the season-high 26-point effort of center/forward LaMarcus Aldridge by scoring a season-high 18 himself, as San Antonio rolled, 119-68. It was the most one-sided victory in franchise history.

In the process, he became something of a favorite with the Philadelphia fans, who cheered his every move as he played just over 17 minutes in the second half.

“I‘m really happy, because the fans really support me,” he said.

Marjanovic, who only recently returned from the NBA Development League, made 8 of 10 shots. He was one of five Spurs to achieve a season high, on a night when the Spurs shot 61.8 percent and made 47 field goals, both season highs. Their point total was also a season high, and they held the Sixers to their season low.

They did all that despite resting forward/center Tim Duncan and guard Manu Ginobili. Forward Kawhi Leonard did not play because of illness, and guard Tony Parker played only the first half.

“Our young guys are good, and they want to play, too,” said Parker, who finished with 12 points. “They want to show how they can play.”

Another rookie, forward Jonathon Simmons, scored his season high of 14 off the bench. Yet Marjanovic, who came in averaging 1.8 points with a previous high of six, was the one who made the greatest impression.

As Aldridge said, he played “as big as he is.”

Marjanovic’s teammates sprang off the bench when he dunked and drew a foul en route to a three-point play in the third quarter, and he capped his night with a 20-foot jumper in the closing seconds.

“Tonight he felt comfortable out there, and he played like what I saw in the Euroleague,” said Parker, a native of France. “In the Euroleague last year, he was dominating.”

Marjanovic was, in fact, an All-Euroleague first-teamer in 2014-15.

“When you play, every time helps you,” he said.

Aldridge, who made 11 of 15 shots from the floor, also grabbed nine rebounds for the Spurs, who improved to 18-4 with their eighth victory in nine games.

Forward Robert Covington, center Nerlens Noel and guard Nik Stauskas each scored 13 points to lead the Sixers. Philadelphia (1-21) lost its third straight since recording its lone victory.

Monday’s loss was the fourth worst in franchise history, and the worst at home.

“I think it’s the first time I’ve been in front of you that I have nothing to say,” coach Brett Brown said in his address to reporters, adding that the defeat was “embarrassing.”

Aldridge generated 20 points and nine boards in the first half, when San Antonio breezed to a 65-39 lead. The Spurs, who trailed briefly early in the game, broke it open by outscoring Philadelphia 21-4 over a six-minute span beginning late in the first quarter and ending early in the second.

Reserve forward David West had six points in that run, which stretched the San Antonio cushion from 21-15 to 42-19.

The Spurs shot a robust 64.3 percent and matched their highest point total for any half this season while limiting the Sixers to 30.8 percent accuracy. Covington had nine first-half points to pace Philadelphia.

NOTES: Before the game the 76ers introduced Hall of Famer Jerry Colangelo as a special adviser to the managing general partner and chairman of basketball operations. Colangelo, 76, is the chairman of the board of directors for USA Basketball, having previously served as that organization’s managing director, beginning in 2005. He was also a Phoenix Suns executive from 1968 to 2012. ... Philadelphia co-managing owner Josh Harris said the team is in “deep conversations” with coach Brett Brown about extending his contract beyond the 2016-17 season. Brown confirmed as much and added, “This is where I want to be.” ... When asked before the game about F Kawhi Leonard’s illness, San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich jokingly said, “I was told he went someplace and got a Philly cheese-steak sandwich.” ... Sixers C Jahlil Okafor returned from a two-game disciplinary suspension but did not start because of illness. He finished with 10 points on 3-for-14 shooting, while playing nearly 29 minutes.