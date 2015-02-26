Matthews’ late 3-point spree lifts Blazers past Spurs

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Through three quarters Wednesday night at the Moda Center, Portland Trail Blazers guard Wesley Matthews had unusual shooting statistics: 6-for-6 on 2-point shots, 0-for-6 on 3-point attempts.

Then Matthews put it all together, hitting four straight treys en route to a 16-point fourth quarter as the Trail Blazers blew away the San Antonio Spurs 111-95.

“About time,” said Matthews, who finished with a season-high 31 points on 11-for-18 shooting. “Got to keep shooting. My teammates kept finding me, dropping it into me, and my confidence never wavered. I was just taking shots that were there.”

Matthews scored four points while missing all seven shots from the field -- four from 3-point range -- on Sunday in the Blazers’ 98-92 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

“He was kind of mad,” Portland forward Nicolas Batum said. “You know how he gets when he’s mad. I knew he was going to be ready tonight.”

Portland guard Damian Lillard had 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Batum collected 15 points, nine assists and four rebounds. The Trail Blazers (37-19) snapped a two-game losing streak and won for the seventh time in 18 games.

Forward Tim Duncan scored 20 points on 9-for-12 shooting to go with eight rebounds for the Spurs (34-23). Guard Danny Green added 17 points, and forward Kawhi Leonard had 14 points and eight rebounds for the defending NBA champions, who lost for the fourth consecutive game.

Portland shot 50.6 percent from the field, including 50 percent (13-for-26) from 3-point range.

”We have a lot of good shooters,“ Blazers coach Terry Stotts said. ”The shots were good, the ball movement was good.

“I don’t think we’ve shot the ball as well as we can through this whole season. We haven’t been able to get on the roll that we can. We’ve been kind of waiting to break out. It was good to have a breakout night.”

San Antonio shot 52.5 percent in the first half but only 35.6 percent through the final two periods.

”We actually played better tonight than we have in a while,“ Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. ”It seems odd to say that, but I was encouraged that we were getting back to the way we play. ...

“We do it together. We don’t have people to give the ball to and say, ‘Go score.’ We’ve always done it for each other. We got away from that, and we’re trying to get back to that.”

Duncan went 7-for-7 from the field and scored 14 points as San Antonio came back from a 19-point, second-quarter deficit to trail only 51-50 at the half. Batum had 12 points and Matthews 10 at the break for the Blazers, who shot 55.3 percent from the field but had nine turnovers.

Portland outscored San Antonio 16-4 to start the third quarter, increasing its advantage to 67-54. The Blazers upped the margin to 76-62 before settling for an 81-71 edge heading into the final period.

The Spurs opened the fourth quarter with consecutive 3-pointers to cut the difference to 81-77, but Matthews answered with back-to-back shots from beyond the arc to fuel a 10-0 run for a 91-77 Portland lead. San Antonio never got closer than nine points the rest of the way.

With Batum leading the way, Portland jumped to a 32-16 lead after one quarter. Batum went 4-for-4 from the field in the period, including 2-for-2 from 3-point range, collecting 10 points, three assists, two rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot.

Portland built the difference to 37-18 before the Spurs rallied, outscoring the Blazers 30-11 to tie the count at 48-48 with two minutes left in the second quarter.

NOTES: Portland won the regular-season series with San Antonio 3-1 and improved to 16-7 against the Spurs dating to 2009. ... The Blazers won for the 11th time in the past 13 regular-season meetings with the Spurs in Portland dating to 2008. ... Blazers G Damian Lillard, who finished with 18 points Wednesday, scored at least 20 points in each of his other 10 regular-season appearances against San Antonio through his three-year career. ... The Blazers shot 50 percent or better from beyond the arc for the first time in 25 games. ... The Spurs fell to 2-5 on their nine-game road trip. Their last home game was Feb. 6 against the Miami Heat, and their next home date is March 4 vs. the Sacramento Kings.