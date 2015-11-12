Aldridge returns to help Spurs dump Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The situation was strange for LaMarcus Aldridge, but the San Antonio Spurs forward made the most of it.

In his first trip back to the Moda Center since signing a free agent contract with San Antonio in July, Aldridge scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Spurs to a 113-101 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.

“It was definitely a little weird being on the back side of it as a visitor,” said Aldridge, who spent his first nine NBA seasons with the Trail Blazers. “But it went well. The guys played well. We moved the ball around and wound up getting the win.”

Aldridge was greeted with a mixture of cheers and boos during pregame introductions -- “It might have like 70 to 30 (percent),” he said -- and then was booed by some fans every time he touched the ball.

“It took awhile to get used to it,” said Aldridge, who shot 9-for-18 from the field and grabbed six rebounds in 35 minutes. “That was my first time being booed like that. At first it surprised me, but after a while, I was used to it.”

Forward Kawhi Leonard added 20 points as San Antonio (6-2) won its third consecutive game.

Guards Damian Lillard (22 points and nine assists) and CJ McCollum (21 points) were the top guns for the Trail Blazers (4-5), who lost their third game in a row.

The Spurs shot 56.1 percent from the field, including 7-for-15 from 3-point range, with 27 assists on 46 baskets.

”They’re a veteran team,“ said Portland center Mason Plumlee, who had nine points and nine rebounds. ”They showed that tonight. They scored when they needed to in different parts of the game.

”With their whole team, the ball is moving. They’re all good passers, and everybody is a threat, too. Everybody can score and bring something to the table.

San Antonio’s front line all hit double figures in the first half -- center Tim Duncan and Leonard with 11 points apiece, Aldridge with 10 -- as the Spurs shot 59 percent and took a 58-46 advantage into intermission. McCollum had 14 first-half points and Lillard 11 for the Blazers.

Portland outscored the Spurs 20-8 to start the third quarter to draw even at 66-66. Aldridge knocked down back-to-back jumpers and scored six straight points to start a 15-9 run as the Spurs took an 81-75 edge into the fourth quarter.

San Antonio increased the margin to 99-87 on forward Boris Diaw’s post-up with 6:30 remaining. McCollum buried a 3-pointer to cut the difference to 104-97, but the Blazers could get no closer.

“I liked our effort,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “I liked the way we competed. We certainly can play better, but San Antonio is a really good team. (The Spurs) come at you in waves.”

Portland hit eight of its first 12 shots from the field to jump to an 18-10 lead. San Antonio responded with an 11-2 run to go on top 21-20. The Spurs extended it to 28-24 going into the second quarter.

Reserves helped San Antonio build the advantage to 36-28. Guard Danny Green’s 3-point shot, along with a free throw after a technical foul on Stotts, pushed the Spurs in front 42-32. When Duncan wheeled to the basket for a layup, San Antonio’s lead was 51-39 with 2:54 remaining before halftime.

NOTES: Portland F Meyers Leonard left the game with a dislocated left shoulder in the third quarter and did not return. ... San Antonio F Kawhi Leonard left the game after falling hard to the floor after a dunk early in the fourth quarter. He returned to action a couple of minutes later. “Pretty big stud to come back right away off that thing,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said. “He didn’t want to come out.” ... G Gerald Henderson, acquired from Charlotte in a trade that sent F Nicolas Batum to the Hornets, made his debut in a Portland uniform. Henderson, who underwent hip surgery in July, scored 12 points in 18 minutes off the bench. ... The Spurs entered the game No. 1 in the NBA in field-goal percentage (48.8 percent) ... It was only the Spurs’ third win in their past 14 visits to Portland dating to 2008.