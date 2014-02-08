Preview: Spurs at Bobcats

The San Antonio Spurs will have Tim Duncan back in the lineup as they visit Charlotte on Saturday night for a showdown with the Bobcats. Head coach Gregg Popovich had a shorthanded squad for Thursday night’s encounter with Brooklyn as he made it a rest day for Duncan while Tony Parker (back) and Boris Diaw (food poisoning) were sidelined and the crew of reserves fell 103-89 to the Nets. Charlotte comes in on the heels of an impressive 91-75 victory over Golden State on Tuesday.

Charlotte head coach Steve Clifford has dealt with his share of dud games this season, but he lauded his team for putting together one of its best defensive efforts of the season against the high-powered Golden State offense. “I though we were really organized in our pick-and-roll defense,” he told reporters afterward. “I liked the way our guys played.” The Spurs are 18-6 away from San Antonio on the season, the best road record in the NBA.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (San Antonio), SportSouth (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE SPURS (36-14): San Antonio was also without versatile forward Kawhi Leonard or the game against Brooklyn as he continues his recovery from a fractured fourth metacarpal in his right hand. Leonard’s absence has forced San Antonio to scramble for effective minutes at the three, with Danny Green and Shannon Brown taking turns. Green was the more effective of the two in the loss to the Nets, racking up 17 points to go with eight rebounds, three assists and a pair of blocked shots in 35 minutes.

ABOUT THE BOBCATS (22-28): At least one member of the Charlotte roster is dismissing the notion that the Bobcats should look to improve their draft stock over the final 32 games of the season rather than try to make the playoffs. “That’s ridiculous, as far as us tanking and getting a high draft pick,” point guard Kemba Walker told the Charlotte Observer. “I don’t think we need any more (high) draft picks at this point.” His teammates appear to agree, with the team returning home following a solid 3-1 West Coast road trip.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. San Antonio has won the last five meetings, averaging 108 points over that span.

2. Walker averages 15.7 points in three career games versus the Spurs.

3. The Spurs are 14-5 against the East this season, but have dropped three of their last four.

PREDICTION: Spurs 105, Bobcats 90