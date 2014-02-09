Spurs 104, Bobcats 100: Patty Mills erupted for a season-high 32 points off the bench as San Antonio beat host Charlotte for the sixth straight time.

Mills made the most of his 25 minutes, hitting 10-of-13 shot attempts while adding seven rebounds and four assists to lead the Spurs to their fourth win in five games. Tim Duncan had 16 points and 13 rebounds while Nando de Colo added 15 points.

Al Jefferson’s 26 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three blocked shots paced the Bobcats, who fell just short in their return home following a 3-1 West Coast road trip. Gerald Henderson had 23 points while Kemba Walker added 18 points and eight assists.

Charlotte took advantage of four Duncan turnovers in the opening five minutes to go up by double digits, and Walker hit a buzzer-beating jumper to quell a Spurs rally and give the Bobcats a 25-21 lead after one. San Antonio stayed close in the second, trading leads with Charlotte until Henderson knocked down a pair of free throws - the only points for either team over the final 3 1/2 minutes - to send the Bobcats into the break ahead 42-41.

The teams resumed their back-and-forth duel in the third, with San Antonio rallying from a six-point deficit on late layups from de Colo and Cory Joseph before Walker hit his second quarter-ending shot of the game to make it a 70-69 Charlotte lead entering the fourth. San Antonio surged in front for good on Jeff Ayres’ reverse layup with just under eight minutes left, and Mills hit a pair of jumpers in a 2:05 span late to put the game away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Spurs were still without C Tiago Splitter (right calf contusion), G Marco Belinelli (back spasms), F Kawhi Leonard (fractured hand) and G Manu Ginobili (hamstring). ... San Antonio PG Tony Parker, who returned from a one-game absence due to back spasms, left the game with back discomfort just over seven minutes left in the opening half but returned shortly after. He finished with nine points and five assists in 26 minutes. ... Charlotte finished with a 50-34 advantage in points in the paint.