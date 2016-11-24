Spurs defeat Hornets to remain perfect on road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The San Antonio Spurs have played better on the road than at home so far this season, and they were at their very best again on Wednesday night.

The Spurs remained unbeaten on the road and won their seventh straight overall with a 119-114 victory over the Charlotte Hornets, taking control down the stretch of a game that had 32 lead changes and 16 ties.

The Spurs (12-3) are now a perfect 8-0 on the road this season, and only 4-3 at home. The eight straight road wins tie a franchise record.

"It's a weird year," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. "We lost three in a row at home, and last year we lost one the whole year. And now we're undefeated on the road. Don't ask me why. I guess that's why they call it a game. You never know what's going to happen."

Kawhi Leonard led the Spurs with 30 points on 14-of-21 shooting from the field, and LaMarcus Aldridge finished with 23 points and seven rebounds.

Related Coverage Charlotte Bobcats - PlayerWatch

But the big plays down the stretch were made by Tony Parker and Danny Green.

Green hit two 3-pointers in the final 2:23, and Parker scored the Spurs' last seven points, including a clutch 3-pointer with 25.4 seconds remaining that gave the Spurs a 115-110 lead. He then hit four free throws in the final 10.2 seconds.

"I think the losing (at home) has helped us on the road," Green said. "For some odd reason we just have more focus on the road right now. We're coming together as a group, trusting each other, and that's good for us. We need to start carrying over that same focus at home."

This was exciting all the way, with the Spurs' eight-point lead late in the third quarter the largest margin for either team. And it was well-played throughout. The Spurs shot 51.2 percent from the field and committed only 10 turnovers, and the Hornets shot 50.6 percent from the field.

The Spurs took the lead for good at 103-102 with 2:53 left on two free throws by Aldridge, and then Green hit 3-pointers on two of the Spurs' next three possessions for a 111-104 lead.

"It was a fun game," Green said. "It was fun to play in, and I'm sure it was fun to watch. We beat a great team. They played well. They're hard to guard, and we were pretty much going back and forth. It's always fun to have those games where you have to execute down the stretch, and the team that does that the best in the fourth quarter usually wins the game."

The Hornets (8-6) suffered their third straight loss.

Kemba Walker led the Hornets with 26 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and it was his rare 4-point play with 1:15 remaining that kept the Hornets within striking distance. He hit a 3-pointer, was fouled, and added the free throw to cut the lead to 111-108.

All told, eight Hornets scored in double figures. Nicolas Batum and Frank Kaminsky scored 13 each, Marco Belinelli scored 12, Spencer Hawes scored 11, and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Marvin Williams and Roy Hibbert scored 10 each.

"They are a very good team, very disciplined," Popovich said of the Hornets. "The first half, they were scoring so easily. It was crazy. We changed a couple of things and did a little better job in the second half. But they execute so well. They are very hard to guard. They're very unselfish. They do a great job."

The Hornets felt they lost the game because of a season-high 16 turnovers, including two crucial turnovers in the final minute on inbounds plays. They came into the game leading the NBA in fewest turnovers.

"They made the plays and we didn't at the end," Batum said. "They made big shots. They are the Spurs. They have been there before. They know how to handle those situations. We tried to stay in the game, back and forth, it was a big battle. We played better than we have been playing, for sure."

"Our intensity was better," Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. "It was back to what it will have to be if we're going to be a good team. Our purpose of play was better. But hey, they're really good and they played well. Their better players made a lot of good plays. We had our chances, but we didn't get any breaks there in the last three and a half, four minutes."

NOTES: The Spurs were opening a three-game road trip. They'll continue on with games at Boston on Friday and at Washington on Saturday. ... The Hornets were without C Cody Zeller (sore shoulder) but they got G Jeremy Lamb back after he had missed the previous 10 games with a hamstring injury. ... The Spurs were without C Dewayne Dedmon (sprained knee). ... F LaMarcus Aldridge and G Tony Parker were back in action after sitting out the Spurs' 96-91 win over Dallas on Monday. Coach Gregg Popovich regularly gives his stars nights off to rest. ... Spurs G Tony Parker and G Manu Ginobili tallied their 619th win as teammates, passing Bill Russell and Sam Jones for fourth all-time in NBA history for career wins by teammates. ... The Hornets were coming off a 105-90 loss to Memphis on Monday. That was their first double-digit loss of the season. ... The Hornets will face New York twice in a weekend back-to-back. The teams will play at New York on Friday, then at Charlotte on Saturday.