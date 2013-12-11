Preview: Spurs at Bucks

The San Antonio Spurs attempt to continue their strong play on the road when they visit the struggling Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. San Antonio is 8-2 away from home after defeating the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday in the first outing of a stretch in which it plays six of seven on the road. Milwaukee sports the second-worst overall record in the NBA and also has a dubious 2-8 mark on its home floor.

The Bucks have followed up an 11-game losing streak by splitting their last six games, including Tuesday’s 78-74 road win against the Chicago Bulls. The 74 points were a season-low for a Milwaukee opponent and the Bucks are allowing an average of 82 over their last two outings. San Antonio had seven players score in double digits and had 30 assists on 45 baskets in the 116-103 win in Toronto.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (San Antonio), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE SPURS (16-4): San Antonio prides itself on bench contributions, and perhaps the most stunning one of the season came from second-year center Aron Baynes in the win over the Raptors. Baynes entered the contest with 17 points on the season – on porous 7-of-27 shooting – but the Australian scored a career-high 14 points in 21 minutes with starting center Tiago Splitter sidelined with a calf injury. “We see him in practice all the time so we know we have somebody who can play,” point guard Tony Parker said after the contest. “He played international basketball and he’s been to the Olympics. He’s got some experience.”

ABOUT THE BUCKS (5-16): Second-year forward John Henson had a season-best 25 points and matched a season high with six blocked shots and 14 rebounds in a standout performance against the Bulls. The strong outing gives Henson three double-doubles during a six-game stretch in which he’s averaging 16.3 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks. Henson made 11-of-17 shots against Chicago and is a red-hot 27-of-42 over the past three games. Henson is receiving plenty of playing time with post players Larry Sanders (thumb) and Zaza Pachulia (foot) out with injuries.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Spurs have won eight of the last 11 meetings.

2. San Antonio is 10-1 this season when G Manu Ginobili has five or more assists.

3. Bucks G Gary Neal, who played three seasons with the Spurs, missed the Chicago game with foot soreness.

PREDICTION: Spurs 111, Bucks 95