Preview: Spurs at Bucks

The San Antonio Spurs look to continue their recent dominance over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. San Antonio has won five straight meetings, including two by 28 points or more, and has emerged victorious in nine of the last 10 games in the series. The Spurs had won seven of their last eight before dropping a stunning 104-100 overtime decision to the lowly New York Knicks, which sent them tumbling into seventh spot in the Western Conference.

The Bucks look to put their road woes behind them following an 85-84 setback to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. Milwaukee has dropped nine straight on the road, but return home to play five of its next six games at BMO Harris Bank Center, where it’s 10-2 in its last 12 contests. The Bucks have lost eight of their last 10 overall to see their lead shrink to 3 1/2 games for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference and hope to get back on track by beating the Spurs for the first time since Jan. 10, 2012.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (San Antonio), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE SPURS (41-25): Tony Parker recorded 21 points, six rebounds and six assists but missed 10 of his last 13 shots, including his final three in overtime against New York. Tim Duncan added 17 points and eight rebounds, while Tiago Splitter recorded 12 points and 13 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Manu Ginobili missed the loss to the Knicks with a sprained right ankle and is expected to be sidelined for another week, while Aron Baynes sat out with a rib contusion and his status is uncertain for Wednesday.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (34-33): Giannis Antetokounmpo collected 15 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots while Ersan Ilyasova added 15 points and eight boards in the loss to the Pelicans. Khris Middleton was limited to four points on 2-of-14 shooting as he finished with less than 10 points for the first time in 20 games. O.J. Mayo (hamstring) and Jared Dudley (back spasms) have missed the past two games, and it’s not known whether they will return in time to face the Spurs.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Spurs have won four of the last five meetings in Milwaukee

2. San Antonio’s last two losses have come by a combined seven points

3. The Bucks are 11-17 against Western Conference opponents

PREDICTION: Spurs 102, Bucks 97