Preview: Spurs at Bucks

The San Antonio Spurs are winners of 11 of their last 12 and show no signs of slowing down as they hit the road to visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. The Spurs can look forward to showdowns against Golden State and Cleveland later this month but first have to continue to take care of business against a series of sub-.500 opponents.

San Antonio improved its home record to 20-0 with a 121-103 triumph over the Houston Rockets on Saturday, in a contest that showed how the team has moved forward and continued to excel despite its aging stars. Tim Duncan and Tony Parker combined for two points on 0-of-9 shooting in the win – including the first scoreless game of Duncan’s career - but fellow starters Danny Green, LaMarcus Aldridge and Kawhi Leonard combined for 62 points as the Spurs shot 52.3 percent from the field. Duncan went for 16 points and 10 rebounds on Dec. 2, but it was the San Antonio defense on display that night in a 95-70 win over the Bucks. That represented the lowest point total of the season for Milwaukee, which will look for some revenge and a third straight victory overall on Monday.

ABOUT THE SPURS (29-6): San Antonio held the Bucks to 33.3 percent shooting in the Dec. 2 meeting and allowed 17 or fewer points in each of the final three quarters. The Spurs continue to lead the NBA in scoring defense and have picked things up on the other end with an average of 108.8 points during a four-game winning streak. Leonard is 26-of-44 from the field and 8-of-9 from 3-point range in those four games, and Aldridge is continuing a steady adjustment to the San Antonio system by totaling 45 points on 18-of-28 shooting in the last two contests.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (14-21): Milwaukee was looking for improvement at both ends of the floor at the end of December and showed its potential on both offense and defense over the last two games. The Bucks snapped out of a three-game slide by shooting 58.4 percent from the floor and outlasting the Indiana Pacers in a 120-116 triumph on New Year’s Eve before locking down on the other end in a 95-85 win over Minnesota on Saturday. Point guard Michael Carter-Williams is becoming a disruptive force on the defensive perimeter and totaled six blocks and five steals in the two wins.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Spurs F David West scored in double figures in four of the last six games.

2. Milwaukee C Greg Monroe is averaging 21 points on 17-of-25 shooting in the last two games.

3. San Antonio has taken seven straight in the series.

PREDICTION: Spurs 115, Bucks 88