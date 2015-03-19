Spurs bounce back against Bucks

MILWAUKEE -- Gregg Popovich, not exactly the most bubbly personality to begin with, was not a happy camper Tuesday night after thes San Antonio Spurs suffered a four-point loss to the lowly New York Knicks.

The Spurs coach called out several aspects of his team’s performance, most notably its effort -- or, to be more specific, the lack thereof.

But San Antonio’s flub in the Big Apple looked to be nothing more than a momentary blip and Popovich’s message appears to have gotten through as the Spurs returned to form Wednesday night in a 114-103 victory over the Bucks at the Bradley Center.

“I have no idea (what was different), honestly,” Spurs point guard Tony Parker said. “We tried to replay the game last night and it was just weird. We do the same stuff every time. It’s the same plays ... I just don’t know. Sometimes, basketball is weird.”

Shooting guard Danny Green and forward Tim Duncan led the Spurs with 20 and 19 points, respectively. Duncan added seven assists, five rebounds, three blocks and a steal.

Point center Boris Diaw had 18 points off the bench, Parker scored 15, forward Kawhi Leonard had 14 and forward Marco Belinelli chipped in 11 with two 3-pointers as the Spurs shot 50 percent from the field and knocked down 8 of 20 3-point attempts.

“We played very well,” Popovich said. “You try to make shots, you play good ‘D.’ Things go your way. We had a good night.”

The Bucks got 19 points and nine rebounds from forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, 17 from forward Ersan Ilyasova and 15 from shooting guard Khris Middleton.

Milwaukee shot 49 percent from the field and was 7 of 14 on 3-point attempts but went to the free throw line 24 times, making 18, and the Spurs were 30 of 38 from the stripe - including 8 of 10 in the fourth quarter.

”It’s basketball,“ Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. ”You can get beat on any given night. Pop is always going to have his guys ready. They are the world champs. I don’t think anybody was surprised that they were going to play well tonight.

“I think we gave up 30 something points (in the second quarter) and they took control of the game at that point. We were fighting uphill. Communication on our defense wasn’t at its best tonight and they took advantage.”

The Spurs led by as many as 19 before the Bucks railed late in the third quarter. Milwaukee had a chance to make it a two-possession game, but Bayless missed from the top of the key and the Spurs answered with a 3-pointer by forward Marco Belinelli with 24 seconds left, sending the Spurs into the fourth up 91-80.

San Antonio put the game away with 8:12 left when Belinelli connected on a 3-pointer from the left wing and was knocked to the ground by Bayless. Officials reviewed the play and called Bayless for a flagrant-1. Belinelli hit all three free throws to make it 101-88.

Milwaukee has now lost four in a row and 11 of the last 14. The Bucks were 31-23 after an 89-81 victory on Feb. 20 at Denver, but the loss Wednesday dropped them back to .500 (34-34) for the first time since Jan. 25.

“We just have to play hard,” Middleton said. “Play hard for 48 minutes and get back to how we were playing in the beginning. It should work itself out.”

NOTES: Entering Wednesday’s action, the Bucks held opponents to 85 points or fewer a league-leading 16 times this season. ... Milwaukee averaged just 90.6 points over its previous 13 games, going 3-10 in that span. ... San Antonio has won six in a row against the Bucks. The Spurs came into the game 9-1 in the previous 10 meetings with Milwaukee and was averaging 105.7 points on 51.8 percent shooting during that stretch. ... Bucks G Jared Dudley (back spasms) and G O.J. Mayo (hamstring) were out. Milwaukee G Jerryd Bayless (ankle) and PG Michael Carter-Williams (ankle) both returned to action for Tuesday’s game at New Orleans. ... San Antonio G Manu Ginobli (sprained right ankle) and F/C Aaron Baynes (bruised ribs) were not available. ... The Spurs were trying to avoid losing three consecutive games against Eastern Conference opponents for the first time since the 2009-10 season.