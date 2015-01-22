Preview: Spurs at Bulls

The San Antonio Spurs are putting things together and look for their fifth consecutive victory when they visit the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. Getting point guard Tony Parker and small forward Kawhi Leonard back from injuries has fueled a streak in which San Antonio has won six of its last seven games. Chicago is headed in the other direction as its defense has disintegrated, leading to six losses in eight games.

The Bulls have allowed more than 100 points in each of their last five games, surrendering an average of 108.8 points per outing, and that is irritating to coach Tom Thibodeau. “We’ve got to get better; it’s really that simple,” Thibodeau told reporters. “The way we’re playing is not acceptable, so we have to change it.” Parker scored 18 points and Leonard had 17 points and a season-high 15 rebounds in San Antonio’s 109-99 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE SPURS (27-16): The return of Leonard from a hand injury has given back San Antonio its top defender as well as a valuable scorer and rebounder. The 2014 NBA Finals MVP is averaging 16.3 points and 2.3 steals in three games since his return, and he is focused on helping the Spurs overcome their slow start. “We all felt like we gave away some of those games in December,” Leonard told reporters. “We just have to win out these next (few) games and get into a rhythm going into the All-Star break.”

ABOUT THE BULLS (27-16): Point guard Derrick Rose has put together four consecutive strong outings and averaged 25.5 points and 6.8 assists during the span. He has gone 18-of-32 from 3-point range, and Thibodeau feels the former MVP is regaining his previous form. “He’s gaining confidence,” Thibodeau told reporters. “I think he was going through a long period of time where he wasn’t playing and he’s just getting that competitive edge back.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. San Antonio has won three of the past four meetings.

2. Chicago C Joakim Noah (ankle) is listed as doubtful after missing the previous three games.

3. Spurs SG Danny Green was 2-of-12 shooting in the win over Denver after going 11-of-15 over the previous two games.

PREDICTION: Spurs 101, Bulls 97