Bulls halt Spurs’ five-game winning streak

CHICAGO -- The San Antonio Spurs came into the United Center ranked as the NBA’s top defensive team, but the Chicago Bulls beat them at their own game on Monday.

Led by a stingy defense that held the Spurs to just 16 points in the fourth quarter, the Bulls ended San Antonio’s five-game winning streak with a 92-89 win in their first game back from a four-game road trip.

“To hold that team to 16 fourth-quarter points was a great effort,” Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said. “They’re obviously a great team with great firepower. They are also one of the great defensive teams in the league. It was one of those nights where everyone who stepped on the floor contributed in a big way.”

Center Pau Gasol notched his seventh double-double (18 points and 13 rebounds) to lead five Chicago players in double-figures scoring, but it was the Bulls’ stingy defense that ultimately won the game.

Gasol blocked a layup attempt by forward LaMarcus Aldridge with 1:06 left and the game tied 89-89, and then split two free throws at the other end of the floor with 51.2 seconds left to put Chicago ahead for good.

After a missed shot by Spurs guard Manu Ginobili with 33.9 seconds left, Bulls guard Jimmy Butler was fouled on a drive and hit a pair of free throws to put the Bulls up 92-89 with 10.6 seconds to play.

Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard missed a 3-pointer with four seconds left, and guard Tony Parker’s last-gasp 3-point attempt from the corner was partially blocked by Bulls guard Derrick Rose to end the game.

“I was anticipating Manu or Kawhi to make a play and take the shot,” Gasol said. “Kawhi is their go-to guy pretty much, and Jimmy did an incredible job contesting the shot. And then they got the corner shot, which was very well contested and we got a piece of it and won the game.”

The Spurs (14-4) lost for just the second time in 11 games, while the Bulls (10-5) rebounded from a 104-92 road loss Friday to the Indiana Pacers.

Butler had 14 points, Rose and forward Tony Snell each added 11, reserve guard Doug McDermott had 12 points, and center Joakim Noah had eight points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Leonard led all scorers with 25 points, and Aldridge had 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Spurs. Parker finished with 13 points, and forward Tim Duncan had six points and 12 rebounds.

“The Bulls are always a good defensive team,” Parker said. “They always play together. They made rotations (and) they play physical. They have always played like that. We got the shots we wanted. They just didn’t go in.”

Chicago used a 13-5 run early in the fourth to build an 83-78 lead on a layup by Noah with 8:24 left. The Bulls’ bench was primarily responsible for the spurt, led by six points from reserve guard E‘Twaun Moore.

The Spurs battled back on a layup from center Boris Diaw, two free throws by Leonard and Duncan’s jump hook with 5:30 left to cut the Bulls’ lead to 85-84 and set the stage for the finish.

San Antonio led 73-70 starting the fourth after outscoring the Bulls 25-21 in the third and holding Chicago to 37.5 percent shooting for the quarter (9-for-24).

The Bulls started the third with a 49-48 lead after overcoming a 23-17 deficit at the end of the first on 13-of-26 shooting (50 percent) in the second. Chicago also outrebounded San Antonio 14-8 in the second, when the Bulls outscored the Spurs 32-25.

“I was happy with (the defense) except for the second quarter,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said. “We had a lot of mental mistakes out there. Those are the ones you can go back home with and take care of. Yes, it’s a new group, but these are old pros.”

NOTES: The Bulls played without reserve PG Aaron Brooks (left hamstring), reserve PG Kirk Hinrich (hip pointer) and F Mike Dunleavy (back). It was the fourth game Brooks missed with his injury and sixth game Hinrich missed because of his hip problem after sitting out five earlier games due to a toe injury. ... Dunleavy, who has missed all 15 of the Bulls’ games, recently had a setback in his recovery from offseason back surgery. He will stay off the practice floor for at least two more weeks, and it is uncertain when he will be able to play, coach Fred Hoiberg said. ... Hoiberg said soreness in G Jimmy Butler’s foot isn’t a big concern at this point. Bulls C Joakim Noah played his 557th game with the Bulls to move past Dave Corzine into ninth all-time for Chicago in games played. ... San Antonio doesn’t have any injuries. C Boban Marjanovic and G Ray McCallum were inactive.