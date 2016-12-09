Bulls hand Spurs first road loss of season

CHICAGO -- The San Antonio Spurs had no an answer for why they started 13-0 on the road, and also had no answer for the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night at the United Center.

The Bulls (12-10) led start to finish in a 95-91 victory to end a three-game losing streak, handing the Spurs (18-5) their first road loss. San Antonio needed one more road win to tie the NBA record of 14 straight road victories to start a season, set by the Golden State Warriors last season.

"We needed a win," said Bulls guard Dwyane Wade, who led Chicago in scoring with 19 points. "When you're out there playing, you're not thinking about how this team's on a roll on the road. You're just thinking about getting the win. That's a very good team, of course, but tonight was about us finding a way to get a win here at home."

Along with Wade, Rajon Rondo led the way for the Bulls by finishing an assist short of a triple-double (12 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists). Jimmy Butler, who'd scored at least 20 points in his previous 15 games, added 13 -- all in the second half.

Taj Gibson and Robin Lopez each had 12 for the Bulls, who led by as much as 18 points in the third quarter and fended off strong San Antonio comeback attempt in the fourth.

Kawhi Leonard led the Spurs and all scorers with 24 points, Patty Mills added 16 points and Pau Gasol had a double-double (13 points, 10 rebounds) in his return to Chicago after leaving via free agency in the offseason.

"Most of our games, we haven't been coming out with the same edge as we have in the second half," Gasol said. "Because of our talent and quality of play, we are able to make up ground. We've been able to end up winning most of them. Tonight we were down (18) and were able to make up some ground, but in the end it wasn't enough."

San Antonio, which went to the free-throw line just five times (4-for-5) battled back in the third by outscoring Chicago 16-7 in the final six minutes. The Spurs trailed 72-63 starting the fourth and were poised to pull off another comeback win.

Chicago, which hit 21-of-27 from the free-throw line, refused to let it happen.

Gasol hit a 3-pointer with 3:24 left in the fourth to cut Chicago's lead to 88-84, but that was as close as the Spurs would get until Danny Green hit a meaningless 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left.

Wade, Rondo and Butler led the way in the fourth for the Bulls, who won for just the fourth time in their past 10 games.

"I actually watched a couple games of theirs," Rondo said of the Spurs. "They're very disciplined. They're solid. They're consistent in what they do. I think that's why they were 13-0, but tonight, we came out with the better edge and had a better flow of the game."

Despite getting no points from Butler in the first half, Chicago led 45-32 at halftime. The Bulls got separation early in the second quarter with a 9-0 run, taking a 32-21 lead on two free throws by Wade, and finished the quarter outscoring San Antonio 9-4 in the final four minutes.

The Spurs hit just 15-of-49 shots in the first half (30.6 percent) and 39-of-97 for the game (40.2 percent). They hit 1-of-11 from the 3-point line in the first half (9.1 percent) and 9-of-28 overall (32.1 percent).

"We played 24 minutes again, just like we have the last 10 games," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. "We go through the motions and that's it. I think we had one free throw in the first half. We played harder in the second half, but our opponents have outplayed us most of the season in the first half."

San Antonio was held to its fewest output in any half this season. As for that undefeated start through their first 13 road games, don't bother asking them for the reason.

"I have absolutely no idea, honestly, because we are pretty average at best at home," Popovich said. "It's not by design, obviously, but the disparity in our defensive numbers and our offense, our scoring, are dramatic home and away. I have no idea why. I threw it to the analytic people, because that's how they're supposed to make their money. I'm waiting for the answers, but I haven't gotten any yet."

NOTES: Spurs G Tony Parker was questionable with a knee contusion, but started Thursday against the Bulls. ... Chicago reserve F Doug McDermott returned from a concussion that kept him out 11 games. "He's not on a minute restriction," Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said prior to the game. "He passed all the necessary steps, as far as getting through the concussion protocol. We'll monitor him closely and how he's doing out there." ... Hoiberg said the Bulls will be without injured reserve G Michael Carter-Williams for at least another week. Carter-Williams has missed 18 games with a left knee bone bruise and left wrist sprain. ... Nine players have been with the Spurs a year or less. "I still don't really know who to put in for who all the time," coach Gregg Popovich said. "We've got a lot of work to do and a lot of things to figure out."