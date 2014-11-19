Preview: Spurs at Cavaliers

LeBron James gets a shot at the team that ended his tenure in Miami on a sour note when he and the Cleveland Cavaliers host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. The Spurs won an NBA title at the expense of a James-led team for the second time last season, and they visit Cleveland looking like a contender to get back to the finals. Each team has won four of its last five after starting the season slowly.

The Cavs suffered a puzzling 106-97 loss to visiting Denver on Monday, snapping a four-game winning streak in which their new-look lineup appeared to be putting things together. “We’ve got to play with our back against the wall every game,” James told reporters. “I think we felt good about our four-game winning streak. You have a team that hasn’t been playing well this year come into your building and think it’s going to be a cakewalk, and that’s what happens.” The Cavaliers shouldn’t have any trouble getting up for the Spurs, who have claimed nine straight in the series dating to March 8, 2010.

ABOUT THE SPURS (6-4): San Antonio’s stars got a bit of a break Monday, as only one starter played more than 20 minutes in a 100-75 win over winless Philadelphia. Among those taking it easy were veterans Tony Parker (16.1 points, 5.3 assists), Tim Duncan (14 points, 10.8 rebounds) and Manu Ginobili (12.2 points). They’ll likely make up the time Wednesday, because the bench is thin with center Tiago Splitter (calf), and guards Patty Mills (shoulder) and Marco Belinelli (groin) all sidelined.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (5-4): Cleveland reached 110 points in each game during its winning streak but didn’t crack triple digits Monday despite four players — James, Kevin Love, Kyrie Irving and Dion Waiters — scoring at least 20. James (27.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.6 assists) has topped 20 points in six straight games, averaging 30 over that stretch, and Love (17.4 points, 10.3 rebounds) and Irving (22.1 points, 5.3 assists) are learning to play alongside him. The team hasn’t completely jelled defensively, though, as the Cavs rank 24th in scoring defense (104.3) and 28th in opponents’ field goal percentage (48.4).

1. James has scored in double figures in 581 consecutive games dating to Jan. 6, 2007, the third-longest streak in NBA history.

2. The Spurs have had a different leading scorer in each of the past five games with Kawhi Leonard, Parker, Cory Joseph, Ginobili and Matt Bonner each pacing the team once.

3. Cleveland has made at least 10 3-pointers in three of its last four games, going 50-for-110 from long range during that span.

PREDICTION: Spurs 98, Cavaliers 95