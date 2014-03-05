Spurs dismantle Cavs for ninth straight time

CLEVELAND -- It was a historic night for the San Antonio Spurs, who dismantled the Cleveland Cavaliers 122-101 before 17,966 at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday.

The Spurs, who lost to the Miami Heat in last year’s NBA Finals, dished out a season-high 39 assists on 43 field goals. According to Elias Sports Bureau, that’s the seventh-best assist percentage in the last 10 seasons in the league.

“That was pretty impressive,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “That doesn’t happen often. We’ve been doing that all year long, but that’s a ridiculous ratio right there.”

In two games against the Spurs this year, the Cavs (24-38) have lost by a combined 51 points. They are now four games behind No. 8 Atlanta (26-32) in the Eastern Conference playoff race, with 20 games to play.

It was their ninth consecutive loss to the Spurs (44-16), including their last four at home.

One of the bright spots for the Cavs was shooting guard Dion Waiters, playing in his first game since Feb. 18 at Philadelphia. He converted 11 of 18 shots from the field en route to 24 points and three assists.

Waiters had missed the previous seven games with a hyperextended left knee.

“I feel good,” Waiters said. “(My knee) got stiff when I came out of the game. I have to find ways to keep it loose.”

He marveled at the way the Spurs executed their offense.

”Everybody touches the ball,“ he said. ”It goes from side to side. It’s a team that doesn’t really make mistakes. It’s tough to guard a team like that.

“You can never fall asleep on a team like that. We fell asleep and they hit a couple 3s and broke the game wide open.”

After the Cavs jumped out to a quick 23-13 lead after the first quarter, things unraveled. The Spurs scored 109 points in the final three quarters to turn the game into a rout.

They also fired in 14 of 33 from the 3-point line.

“We talked about running them off the 3-point line,” Cavs coach Mike Brown said. “We told our team this was the best passing team in the league. We can never think the play is over.”

The Spurs came into the game ranked second in the NBA in assists, second in field-goal percentage and first in 3-point percentage.

They lived up to their billing.

“They touch the ball twice on every possession,” Waiters said. “I don’t know how they do that.”

Former Cavs guard Danny Green matched his season high with 24 points and three assists. He was a second-round draft pick of the Cavs in 2009. He was waived the following season when the Cavs decided to keep Manny Harris.

Forward Kawhi Leonard contributed 18 points, five rebounds, three assists, four steals and three blocks in 26 minutes.

Guard Patty Mills and forward Boris Diaw each added 16 points for the Southwest Division leader.

“You have to tip their cap to them,” Cavs guard Kyrie Irving said. “They all play the same way. They bring in Patty Mills, who’s just an instant spark for them every single night.”

Irving added 24 points, six assists and two steals.

“The first quarter we couldn’t make a shot,” Spurs swingman Manu Ginobili said. “We were slow and boring. From the second quarter on, I think we scored 37 points in the second quarter and we started rolling. It was a slow start, but after that it was fun. It was entertaining.”

Center Spencer Hawes recorded his first 20-point game for the Cavs. He also pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds.

No. 1 overall pick Anthony Bennett added 14 points for the Cavs.

The Spurs’ bench outscored the Cavs 60-39.

NOTES: Cavs G Dion Waiters played with C Spencer Hawes for the first time. Hawes’ 3-point shooting has improved the spacing of the Cavs’ offense, which should open up driving lanes for players like Waiters, F Luol Deng and G Kyrie Irving. “I‘m excited just to lace ‘em (up) and make the playoff push we’ve got a chance to make,” said Waiters, who missed the previous seven games with a hyperextended left knee. ... The All-Star point guards are similar in many ways. San Antonio’s Tony Parker and Kyrie Irving both rely on darting quickness, uncanny speed and great ballhandling skills. “(Parker is) a relentless guy when it comes to utilizing his speed against teams,” Cavs coach Mike Brown said. “It’s a huge weapon for him, and Kyrie’s starting to figure that out some in pick-and-roll situations and in transition.” ... Parker had missed the previous six games with general soreness before facing Dallas on March 2. He had 22 points and seven assists in his first game since Feb. 10. ... The Cavs signed F/C Arinze Onuaku to a second 10-day contract on Tuesday. The 6-foot-9, 275-pounder has appeared in two games with the Cavs and hasn’t scored.