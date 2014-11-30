Preview: Spurs at Celtics

The San Antonio Spurs look to extend their winning streak to seven games when they hit the road to face the Boston Celtics on Sunday. The Spurs have won nine of their last 10 games to keep pace with the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets in the Southwest Division, which houses five teams with a .500 record or better. San Antonio is coming off a 112-104 win over the Sacramento Kings and hopes to begin its four-game road swing with its sixth straight victory over the Celtics.

Boston hopes to halt a three-game losing skid after falling 109-102 to the Chicago Bulls on Friday. The Celtics have lost six of their last seven games and haven’t beaten the Spurs since March 11, 2011 as they look to finish their three-game homestand with one victory. “Nobody on the opposing sidelines is going to feel sorry for you,” coach Brad Stevens told reporters. “So it’s a matter of curing the things you can cure and fixing the things you can fix and then going and taking the game.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (San Antonio), CSN New England (Boston)

ABOUT THE SPURS (11-4): Tony Parker - who has scored 21 or more points in each of his last four games - collected 27 points and eight assists to lead five players in double figures against the Kings. San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich was absent for the second straight outing after undergoing a minor medical procedure earlier in the week, and his status is uncertain for Sunday. Cory Joseph scored three points in 10 minutes of action after missing the previous two games with an ankle injury.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (4-9): Jared Sullinger led the way with 23 points and 10 rebounds to record his fourth double-double of the season, but struggled down the stretch versus the Bulls. Boston has gone just 11-of-49 from the field during the fourth quarter of its last two outings and has dropped five consecutive home games for the first time since the 2006-07 campaign. Rajon Rondo missed two key free throws in the final 1:04 against Chicago and is 9-of-28 from the stripe this season.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Spurs have beaten the Celtics in four of the last five games at TD Garden.

2. San Antonio has held Boston to 100 points or less in each of the last five meetings.

3. The Spurs are 5-0 against Eastern Conference opponents this season.

PREDICTION: Spurs 101, Celtics 89