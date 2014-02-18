Preview: Spurs at Clippers

(Updated: UPDATES that Tony Parker will miss game in ABOUT THE SPURS)

The Los Angeles Clippers and San Antonio Spurs have yet to play a close contest against one another this season entering their final matchup of the regular season in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Clippers routed the Spurs 115-92 at home on Dec. 16, and it was San Antonio’s time to cruise to an easy victory when it produced a 116-92 home win on Jan. 4. The Spurs have the second-best record in the Western Conference while the Clippers possess the fourth-best mark.

Los Angeles point guard Chris Paul returned from a shoulder injury to play in the final two games before the break and he displayed that he’s back in form by scoring 20 points on 10-of-15 shooting and notching 12 assists in last Wednesday’s victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. The Clippers have received terrific play from All-Star power forward Blake Griffin and have won their last three games. San Antonio has persevered through a slew of injuries and stands 4-2 on the nine-game rodeo trip that runs through Feb. 21.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, NBATV, FSN Southwest (San Antonio), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE SPURS (38-15): Point guard Tony Parker is batting back and hand issues and will be sidelined for what coach Gregg Popovich termed the “foreseeable future” despite making a brief cameo in Sunday’s All-Star Game. Parker missed the final game prior to the break and the Spurs also figure to be without center Tiago Splitter (shin) for the fourth straight game. Guard Manu Ginobili (hamstring) and forward Kawhi Leonard (broken finger) remain sidelined as players like Nando de Colo, Cory Joseph and Patty Mills receive more minutes.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (37-18): Griffin scored 38 points on 19-of-23 shooting in the All-Star Game and scored 20 or more points in 13 consecutive games prior to the break. Griffin stepped up his scoring when Paul was sidelined and he is averaging a career-best 24.2 points. “I’ve really just tried to expand my game every year,” said Griffin, “and tried to add things and improve upon things that I need to improve on and even improve upon the things that I do well.” Griffin is averaging 23 points in the two games against San Antonio this season.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The teams have split the last six regular-season meetings.

2. Clippers G J.J. Redick (hip) will miss his fifth consecutive contest.

3. The Spurs are 31-9 when scoring 100 or more points.

PREDICTION: Clippers 112, Spurs 108