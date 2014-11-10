Preview: Spurs at Clippers

The defending champion San Antonio Spurs are off to a slow start offensively and will be tested on a four-game road trip beginning with a visit to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday. The Spurs were held under 100 points for the fourth time in five games in Saturday’s 100-99 home setback to the New Orleans Pelicans and hit the road having dropped two straight. The Clippers are still finding their rhythm as well but are coming off a win over Portland.

San Antonio has been unhappy with the schedule makers due to a light slate over the first week before a barrage of back-to-back games, and the players are feeling the effects. “Some guys’ bodies are hurting a little bit,” guard Danny Green told reporters. “… We’re not in the greatest shape. We’re just not in our normal team rhythm, our chemistry.” Los Angeles was in a funk of its own before a strong second half on Saturday night turned the team’s fortunes.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, NBATV, FSN Southwest (San Antonio), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE SPURS (2-3): Coach Gregg Popovich took the unusual step of resting his veterans in the fourth game of the season on Thursday at Houston and it was the bench that led a comeback against New Orleans before falling just short on Saturday. “I understand a year after winning the championship you’re going to get everyone’s best shot,” Popovich told reporters. “I believe we’re out there playing hard and I believe things just haven’t gone our way.” The Spurs will head to Golden State for a back-to-back on Tuesday before getting two days off and enduring another back-to-back on the road.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (4-2): Los Angeles is surprisingly near the bottom of the league in rebounding average but DeAndre Jordan did his best to single-handedly drag that stat up with 14 boards against the Trail Blazers. Jordan had some extra work to do with Blake Griffin ailing, but the All-Star forward still made an effort to play. “It was an amazing effort,” guard Chris Paul told reporters. “(Griffin) looked like he was about to die at halftime. He was laid out in there, but it shows how selfless he is, sacrificing for the team.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Spurs took two of three from the Clippers last season, including a 113-103 win in its last trip to Los Angeles on Feb. 18.

2. Clippers F Spencer Hawes (left foot strain) will have his minutes restricted.

3. San Antonio G Marco Belinelli (groin) is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Clippers 108, Spurs 102