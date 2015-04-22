Preview: Spurs at Clippers

The San Antonio Spurs were thrashed by the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 and look to even up the Western Conference series when the teams clash in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The Clippers have won 15 of their last 16 games counting the regular season and controlled the flow in the opener.

Sixth-seeded San Antonio was outclassed by third-seed Los Angeles and Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was surprised at the level in which his club was dominated. “The game was their defense was better than our offense; that’s the bottom line,” Popovich told reporters. “Their aggressiveness, their physicality, their athleticism really hurt us offensively.” Point guard Chris Paul (32 points) and power forward Blake Griffin (26) combined for 58 points in the 107-92 victory but Clippers coach Doc Rivers expects a tougher challenge from the Spurs in Game 2. “They’re still the defending champs, and they’re going to be the defending champs every night,” Rivers told reporters. “We have a lot of confidence in our team but you just have to stay humble and respect who you’re playing.”

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT, FSN Southwest (San Antonio), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE SPURS: Point guard Tony Parker is ailing after injuring his left ankle in the opener but insists he will be fine for Game 2 and Popovich concurs. “He’ll be ready to play on Wednesday, but he did tweak it,” Popovich told reporters. Parker was largely ineffective in the opener with 10 points and one assist and he is also bothered by a bruised left thigh that is hindering his ability to explosively drive to the hoop.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS: Paul has been grilled about his lack of postseason success and he is deciding to handle it in a matter-of-fact fashion. “It’s not a secret,” Paul told reporters. “I’m funny, man. I’m one of those people, I don’t need anything to drive me. I’m going to play regardless. Win it. Lose it. Say I’m the best, say I’m the worst, I’m going to play.” Paul was 13-of-20 from the field in Game 1 and made three 3-pointers.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Spurs PF Tim Duncan had 11 points and 11 rebounds in Game 1 for his 159th career postseason double-double.

2. Los Angeles C DeAndre Jordan collected 14 rebounds in the opener for his 32nd consecutive game in double digits.

3. SF Kawhi Leonard was San Antonio’s best player in Game 1 with 18 points, six rebounds and four steals.

PREDICTION: Spurs 97, Clippers 94