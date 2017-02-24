Preview: Spurs at Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers have experienced few issues with San Antonio this season and look for their third win of the campaign over the visiting Spurs on Friday. Los Angeles averaged 111 points while winning by an average of 14.5 points in the first two meetings but Friday's encounter likely will be the first one without point guard Chris Paul.

Paul injured his left thumb against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 16 and was cleared to return to practice earlier this week. He didn't play in Thursday's 123-113 loss to the Golden State Warriors, a defeat that halted a four-game winning streak and dropped the Clippers into a tie for fourth place with the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference. San Antonio has won seven of its past nine games and is aiming to stay within close range of the Western Conference-leading Golden State Warriors as it sits 4 1/2 games back with 26 contests remaining. The Spurs are 4-2 on their annual Rodeo Road Trip and the excursion ends with Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, KENS (San Antonio), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE SPURS (43-13): San Antonio didn't make a move prior to Thursday's NBA trade deadline, which is exactly what All-Star small forward Kawhi Leonard urged leading up to Thursday. "I think we're doing good right now," Leonard told reporters prior to the deadline. "It's all about team chemistry. You've always got to figure out the best way for you and your team, but I think we're doing a good job right now." Spurs center Pau Gasol (broken finger) has missed the past 15 games but could return as soon as Friday.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (35-22): Paul is doubtful to play against the Spurs as coach Doc Rivers feels Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets rates as a more likely date for his return. "He's really close," Rivers told reporters. "He looked good the last two days (in practice) but I thought he was a little hesitant." Los Angeles draws San Antonio one night after visiting Golden State and being torched for 50 third-quarter points while watching a 12-point halftime advantage evaporate.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Clippers have won five of the past seven regular-season meetings.

2. Los Angeles PF Blake Griffin was just 3-of-13 shooting for 12 points against the Warriors and failed to reach 20 points for the second straight game, following a stretch in which he rattled off eight such outings.

3. San Antonio backup SG Manu Ginobili (ankle) expects to play against the Clippers.

PREDICTION: Spurs 105, Clippers 103