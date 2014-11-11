Sore eye doesn’t stop Leonard from carrying Spurs

LOS ANGELES -- For Kawhi Leonard, the eyes had it.

Leonard scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, rallying the San Antonio Spurs to an 89-85 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night at the Staples Center.

The MVP of the 2014 NBA Finals has been slowed by conjunctivitis, resulting in blurred vision in his right eye. But that didn’t stop Leonard from lifting the Spurs past the Clippers.

“The eye’s an issue every night,” said Leonard, who made 10 of 18 shots from the floor and also had three steals. “That’s why I‘m playing now. I‘m trying to get used to it and not even worry about it anymore. In a couple of weeks or a couple months, it should pass away.”

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said, “It’s been tough on him. He hasn’t really had a preseason because of it, and he still can’t see out of one of his eyes very well. It’s been a very strange infection. He’s slowly getting into shape and starting to get a rhythm, but he needs a few more weeks before he’s the guy we saw in the (NBA) finals.”

Forward Tim Duncan finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds as the Spurs (3-3) ended a two-game skid. Leonard and San Antonio’s defense were the difference.

”(Defense) is what carried us,“ Duncan said. ”That’s why we had a chance to win the game because we definitely were sputtering on offense, at best. We had to find a way to get it done. In that respect, we stepped up and made some stops and made enough plays to kind of get over the top.

“Kawhi was great tonight. He’s struggled early on, kind of up and down in his play, but tonight he was great all around. Very confident in his shot, especially with us not playing well. We kind of turned to him and he kind of recognized it was time for him to step up and make some plays, and he did just that.”

Forward Blake Griffin paced the Clippers (4-3), who lost for the second time in three games, with 23 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Point guard Chris Paul just missed a triple-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

Paul said the Clippers’ failure to execute late in the game cost them.

“They basically gave us a clinic down the stretch on how to close out a game,” said Paul, who had only two points in the fourth quarter and blew a layup with 2.9 seconds left that would have tied the score. “The tough part about it was our turnovers. That was very uncharacteristic of us turning over the ball like we did, and they converted.”

Leonard’s layup gave San Antonio its first lead at 83-82 with 1:44 left. After a Clippers turnover, forward Boris Diaw nailed a runner for a three-point Spurs lead. Guard Manu Ginobili scored inside for an 87-82 advantage with 32.8 seconds remaining.

However, Ginobili fouled Jamal Crawford on a 3-point attempt and the Clippers forward converted all three free throws with 25.8 seconds left, pulling Los Angeles within 87-85.

After Ginobili missed two foul shots that would have clinched the win with 11.3 seconds left, Paul missed a layup. Griffin got the ball in a scramble under the basket and the Clippers called timeout but had none left.

Spurs point guard Tony Parker, who scored 13 points but missed 10 of his 13 fshots from the field, missed the technical foul free throw with 1.4 seconds remaining, but Leonard hit two foul shots to cap the scoring.

Paul’s bucket in the lane boosted the Clippers to an 82-75 lead with 5:49 left in the game, but they failed to get another field goal. Duncan scored twice and added two free throws with 2:13 left to cut the deficit to 82-81 before Leonard put the Spurs up for good.

“Bad turnovers in a critical time,” Griffin said of the Clippers, who had 15 turnovers compared with eight for the Spurs. “We have got to be better with the ball, but with all that, we still had a chance.”

Crawford’s 3-pointer gave the Clippers a 40-31 lead with 3:44 left in the second quarter. However, an 8-0 spurt by the Spurs after Leonard converted a jump hook pulled San Antonio with one. A putback by forward Glen Davis gave Los Angeles a 42-39 advantage at intermission.

NOTES: San Antonio C Tiago Splitter, who didn’t play, visited a Los Angeles back specialist for a nerve problem on Monday. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said he expects Splitter to miss at least another week. ... Clippers reserve C Spencer Hawes remains troubled by a foot ailment. ... NBA commissioner Adam Silver attended the game.