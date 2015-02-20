Jordan, Clippers foil foul-happy Spurs

LOS ANGELES -- The San Antonio Spurs figured the best way to slow the Los Angeles Clippers was to send center DeAndre Jordan to the free-throw line intentionally.

The strategy worked at times, but in the end, the Clippers fouled up the plan.

Jordan scored 26 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, and the Clippers earned a 119-115 victory over the Spurs on Thursday night at Staples Center.

“They came at me aggressive in the second quarter,” said Jordan, who made just 10 of 28 free throws, including a 4-for-14 spell in the second period, but converted eight of 11 field-goal attempts. “It kind of slows us down and breaks down our momentum. At the same time, though, I have to get used to that. I have to knock them down, but at the same time, we were coming down on them and were able to get stops.”

Guard Jamal Crawford also had 26 points for the Clippers, who won their third straight. Point guard Chris Paul added 22 points and 16 assists.

Forward Tim Duncan led the Spurs (34-20) with 30 points and 11 rebounds, while point guard Tony Parker finished with 21 points and 13 assists.

“They made some big shots,” said Duncan, who had 19 points after intermission and hit 12 of 14 shots overall, his only 3-point attempt. “Give them a lot of credit. They made plays and some big shots.”

The Clippers (36-19) are 3-1 without All-Star forward Blake Griffin, who is out after right elbow surgery.

Crawford said a strong group effort by the team, including a third-quarter spark from reserve forward Glen “Big Baby” Davis, who scored 10 points and pulled down six rebounds in 17 minutes, helped the Clippers overcome San Antonio without Griffin.

“Blake is one of the best players in the NBA; he’s our MVP,” said Crawford, who scored 19 in the second half. “Nobody can replace him one-on-one. We all have to fill in. I think we’ve kind of got the formula on how we need to play.”

Said Jordan, “(The effort) is definitely gratifying, especially with Blake out. It was showing how great of a team we can be. We are all getting better and are all stepping it up.”

After the Spurs pulled within 112-111 on a layup by guard Danny Green, Crawford’s 3-pointer made it a four-point game with 32.7 seconds remaining. Spurs guard Marco Belinelli answered with a 3-pointer with 30.6 seconds left to cut the margin to one again.

Paul’s jumper made it 117-114 for the Clippers with eight seconds remaining before San Antonio guard Manu Ginobili missed one of two foul shots with 7.2 seconds to go, forcing the Spurs to foul.

Two foul shots by Clippers guard J.J. Redick with 6.1 seconds left sealed the win. Redick finished with 15 points.

After Duncan’s dunk cut Los Angeles’ lead to 100-95, the Spurs went back to their hack-a-Jordan strategy, intentionally fouling Jordan with just under eight minutes left in the game. Jordan made six of 14 attempts in the second half.

“I hate doing it, but it’s (not against the rules), and free throws are part of the game,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said. “That’s a whole lot better than chasing Chris Paul around.”

The Clippers shot 52 free throws, hitting 27. The Spurs finished 19-for-23 from the foul line.

San Antonio built a nine-point lead in the third quarter before the Clippers roared back with a 14-2 run. After a three-point play by Duncan made it 74-65 for San Antonio, two treys by Crawford and another by Redick pulled the Clippers within 76-74.

A three-point play by Davis gave Los Angeles a 77-76 lead before Jordan increased the margin to three after a throw-down over Belinelli with 3:32 left in the period.

Jordan’s put-back with 5.9 seconds left in the third lifted the Clippers to a 90-88 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

Clippers backup point guard Austin Rivers sat out the game due to a sore left ankle.

NOTES: Clippers coach Doc Rivers, who also is president of basketball operations, said the club was “active” before the trading deadline but decided not to make any moves. “We just didn’t do anything,” Rivers said. “There was nothing for us. We don’t have a lot of assets to turn around, but we knew that going in.” ... San Antonio captured two of the three previous meetings this season, with Los Angeles winning the last one 105-85 on the road Jan. 31 to end a four-game losing streak to the Spurs. ... The Spurs, who are in the midst of a nine-game road trip that doesn’t end until Feb. 28, visit the Golden State Warriors on Friday. The Clippers host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.