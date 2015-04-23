Parker hurt as Spurs tie up series with Clippers

LOS ANGELES -- The San Antonio Spurs came away with a crucial win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night, but they might have lost point guard Tony Parker.

Forward Tim Duncan scored 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and forward Kawhi Leonard added 21 points and nine boards, lifting the Spurs to a 111-107 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2 of their Western Conference playoffs matchup at Staples Center.

The Spurs lost Parker to an injury to his right Achilles in the fourth quarter. Club officials would only say that Parker would be re-evaluated Thursday, the extent of the injury being unknown.

Duncan, though, was convinced Parker would return for Game 3 on Friday in San Antonio.

“He’s a big part of what we do, obviously,” Duncan said of Parker, who finished with only one point and five assists in 30 minutes before leaving the game with about five minutes remaining. “Him not at 100 percent hurts us. But we’ll see. He’s a gamer. He’s going to get treatment the next 48 hours, and when that ball goes up, I guarantee he’ll be out there. That’s just the kind of player he is.”

Related Coverage Preview: Spurs at Clippers

Backup point guard Patty Mills played a huge role in Parker’s absence, hitting four clutch free throws in the game’s final 11 seconds and allowing the Spurs to even the series at 1-1. The Spurs never trailed in overtime, forward Danny Green’s corner 3-pointer 46 seconds into it giving them a 97-94 lead. Los Angeles tied the score at 101 on a 3-pointer by guard J.J. Redick, but a 6-0 Spurs surge gave them a 107-101 advantage.

Paul’s 3-pointer cut the deficit to 107-104, but Redick missed a wide-open trey with 13.9 seconds remaining that would have tied the score. Mills, who finished with 18 points, hit two foul shots with 11 seconds remaining, which turned out to be the difference. After Redick’s 3-pointer sliced the gap to 109-107 with 5.2 seconds left, Mills added two more free throws with four seconds to go to cap the scoring.

“(Mills) was very big. He knocked down four free throws in a row when we needed them,” said Leonard, who hit nine of 16 field goals and two of three from 3-point range. “He ran the offense great and made the right plays.”

Duncan said a loss by the Spurs would have been devastating.

“It would have been a huge bind, especially after the effort we put in and the way we played for 3 1/2 quarters and to give it away in that 1/2 quarter and lose this game,” said Duncan, who made 14 of 23 shots from the floor and 10 of 11 free throws.

Clippers forward Blake Griffin recorded his first playoff triple-double, finishing with 29 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, but blamed himself for the defeat.

“That game is pretty much 100 percent on me,” said Griffin, who scored 19 points in the first half, but committed five turnovers, the most critical one coming in the final 15 seconds of regulation. “Got the ball, up two, needed to take care of it and get a good shot, but turned it over.”

Point guard Chris Paul finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists and center DeAndre Jordan had 20 points and 15 rebounds, but Los Angeles failed to close the deal down the stretch.

“Yeah, it’s tough, but we’ve got to get past it,” Paul said of the setback. “We can’t go back there and play it over again. So, get past that, it’s 1-1.”

Redick’s two free throws tied the score at 90 with 2:03 remaining in regulation. After the two teams exchanged baskets, Jordan blocked Duncan’s attempt in the lane. Paul hit two free throws for a 94-92 lead with 50.2 seconds left.

Forward Matt Barnes stole the ball with 32.9 seconds left, but Griffin turned it over with 11.9 seconds remaining as Mills raced downcourt before being fouled by Paul. Mills tied the score at 94 with two foul shots with 8.6 seconds remaining.

Paul’s jumper with 1.9 seconds remaining missed, forcing overtime.

NOTES: San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich and Los Angeles’ Doc Rivers said they were saddened by the firing of Scott Brooks of the Oklahoma City Thunder. “Scottie Brooks has done a heck of a job,” Popovich said. “He’s a hard-working, talented coach, a good man. He won’t have to wait very long to be a head coach again. He’s a quality guy.” ... San Antonio’s Game 1 loss was its first in 11 playoff series. The last time the Spurs dropped the opening game of a series was 2011, when the Memphis Grizzlies defeated them. ... Game 4 is Sunday at San Antonio. Game 5 will be Tuesday at Staples Center.