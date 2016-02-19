Clippers snap Spurs’ six-game win streak

LOS ANGELES -- The inspiration of Monty Williams pulled Doc Rivers through an emotionally charged day.

“I think a lot of us got our strength from Monty, really,” the Los Angeles Clippers coach said after hearing Williams, an Oklahoma City Thunder assistant coach, eulogize his wife earlier Thursday. “It was probably the best speech I have ever heard, especially in the circumstances that he was going through, and still has to go through. It’s not over for him. He has five kids.”

Point guard Chris Paul scored 26 of his 28 points in the second half, and the Clippers snapped the San Antonio Spurs’ six-game winning streak with a 105-86 victory Thursday night at Staples Center.

The game was practically an afterthought. Rivers, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and several players from both clubs started the day in Oklahoma City, where funeral services were held for Ingrid Williams, who died Feb. 11 from injuries sustained in a car crash a day earlier. Williams delivered a heart-felt speech at the service.

“There was so much support by the NBA, ‘Pop,’ all the Spurs -- Tim Duncan, David West and LaMarcus Aldridge, Chris Paul, all of the (New Orleans) Pelicans and the Thunder,” Rivers said. “It was almost a celebration, but obviously for sad reasons.”

The emotions of the funeral and the impact of Ingrid Williams’ tragic death combined with this being the clubs’ first game since the All-Star break seemed to carry over. The teams combined for 76 points and 21 turnovers in the first half, 14 of the giveaways by the Clippers. Los Angeles would finish with 20 turnovers to 16 for San Antonio, but Paul guided the Clippers to a win with a solid second half.

“He made timely shots,” Aldridge said of Paul. “He got guys to their spots, and made good passes as he always does. He definitely took over (for) his team in the fourth.”

Paul also had 12 assists as the Clippers (36-18) won for the eighth time in 10 games. Los Angeles guard Jamal Crawford had 19 points, and guard J.J. Redick added 17.

Point guard Tony Parker scored 14 points, forward David West had 12 and Aldridge chipped in 10 points for the Spurs, who played without All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard.

“No excuses,” Aldridge said. “We just had one of those nights where guys didn’t play as good as they should have.”

Leonard, the club’s leading scorer at 20.2 points per game, was a late scratch due to tightness in his left calf. Kyle Anderson, who had eight points, started in his place for the Spurs (45-9).

Duncan finished with two points on 1-of-6 shooting and six rebounds in 20 minutes. He left without speaking to reporters.

The Clippers held a 42-34 edge at halftime. A 14-4 run to open the third quarter gave Los Angeles a 56-38 advantage after two free throws by forward Paul Pierce at 7:41. The Clippers increased the margin to as much as 20 before the Spurs sliced the deficit to 72-63 heading into the fourth quarter.

After a bucket by Anderson pulled San Antonio within 77-71 with 9:06 left in the contest, the Clippers went on a 21-6 surge to seal the outcome.

“Guys have to play better,” Popovich said. “David West had a pretty good game. Kyle Anderson had a pretty good game. Everybody else was pretty poor. That is not going to get it done in the NBA. More guys have to play well, that is the bottom line.”

The Clippers outshot the Spurs 50 percent to 42.2 percent. They also made 12 of 25 3-pointers (48 percent) to only four of 17 (23.5 percent) for the Spurs.

“They were down guys, we were down guys,” said Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, who had a game-high 17 rebounds and added nine points and three steals. “We just made shots, but it’s the first time after the All-Star break, teams are going to be a little rusty. We just have to continue to get better as the postseason nears.”

The Clippers announced shortly before tip-off that they acquired forward Jeff Green from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for guard Lance Stephenson and a future protected first-round pick. The 6-foot-9 Green, who averaged 12.2 points and four rebounds in 53 games (51 starts) with Memphis, played under Rivers from 2011-2013 with the Boston Celtics.

NOTES: Injured Clippers F Blake Griffin (partially torn quad tendon/right hand fracture) sat on the bench in street clothes. It was his first appearance at Staples Center since punching Matias Testi, the club’s assistant equipment manager, in a Jan. 23 incident in Toronto. Testi sat behind the Clippers’ bench. ... The Spurs face the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday at Staples Center, while the Clippers host the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.