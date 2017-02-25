Gasol returns to play vital role as Spurs top Clips

LOS ANGELES -- In his first game in five weeks, Pau Gasol didn't expect to be much of a factor.

However, Gasol played a vital role in the San Antonio Spurs beating the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night at Staples Center.

Kawhi Leonard, who was hampered by foul trouble, scored 21 points, and the Spurs used a third-quarter spark to defeat the Clippers 105-97.

"We did a great job," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. "The bench was solid. I think we only turned the ball over four times in the second half. We took care of the ball much better than we did in the first half and they held together. It's a 48-minute game and you just keep playing because you never know what's going to happen."

Tony Parker and Gasol, who played for the first time in 15 games after breaking his left hand, contributed 17 points apiece for the Spurs (44-13), who won their third in a row. Gasol, who also collected 11 rebounds, made 5 of 7 shots from the floor and all three of his 3-point attempts.

"I had low expectations," said Gasol, who played almost 27 minutes, but didn't start. "At the same time, I worked really hard with the staff, and all of the training staff (were) on me every single day, working me twice a day so when I got back from (the All-Star break) I would be ready to go."

LaMarcus Aldridge had 15 points and 11 boards and Patty Mills added 14 points for San Antonio.

Blake Griffin scored 23 of his 29 points in the second half for the Clippers (35-23). Austin Rivers came off the bench to score 23 points, while Chris Paul, who returned after missing 14 games with a torn ligament in his left thumb, scored 17 points, grabbed six rebounds and handed out five assists. DeAndre Jordan chipped 14 points and eight rebounds.

"The only thing that matters is how we did as a team," said Paul, who was 6-of-14 shooting and hit 2 of 3 from 3-point range. I came out unscathed, which is great. It felt great to be back out on the court. It was a tough loss, but it felt good to get through an entire game."

Los Angeles wiped out a 10-point deficit in the final quarter, cutting the margin to six after a bucket by Griffin with 7:35 remaining, but San Antonio held off the Clippers down the stretch.

"We couldn't get stops and there was a lot of fouling," Paul said. "We didn't execute and a lot of that has to do with some of the sets that I was calling. I had some turnovers, but it is all part of the process."

The Spurs led 47-42 at the break. However, the Clippers skated out to a 68-59 advantage with a 26-12 run after two foul shots by Griffin with 4:26 left in the third quarter. The Spurs rallied though, using an 18-5 spurt to end the quarter as Manu Ginobili's 3-pointer put the Spurs up 77-73.

"We missed open shots, but we (also) didn't play well offensively," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. "I'm never going to be fooled by that. We missed some great shots down the stretch, wide open threes. Obviously, when everything is going well for us, those shots go in and it's a close game, it's a one-point game."

The Spurs, who lost the previous two meetings to the Clippers, won the rebounding battle 51-36, including a 15-8 edge on the offensive end. San Antonio center Dewayne Dedmond, who played college ball at nearby USC, had a game-high 12 boards.

NOTES: Clippers coach Doc Rivers said he held PG Chris Paul out of Thursday's loss at Golden State to avoid playing him in back-to-back games. Rivers also is concerned with Paul's handling of the basketball during upcoming games. "Chris is a great ballhandler, so I think it will be easier for him," said Rivers, comparing Paul's situation to his when he broke a thumb as a player. "But I do think ballhandling is the toughest thing when you come back at all positions. Ballhandling is what you lose." Spurs coach Gregg Popovich couldn't resist taking a jab at President Trump again. "No one loves the First Amendment more than I do," said Popovich, referring Trump banning several news outlets from a White House briefing Friday. ... The Clippers were 6-8 during Paul's absence. ... Both teams resume play Sunday in a doubleheader at Staples Center. The Spurs play the Los Angeles Lakers in the opener, while the Clippers face the Charlotte Hornets in the nightcap.