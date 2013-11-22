Preview: Spurs at Grizzlies

The San Antonio Spurs are enjoying the best record in the Western Conference and an eight-game winning streak. The Memphis Grizzlies, who host the Spurs on Friday, are winners of four straight and seem to have completely turned around after stumbling out of the gate. The Grizzlies are getting back to the strong team defense that took them last season to the Western Conference finals, where they were swept by the Spurs.

Memphis began the season 3-5 before going on its current run, during which it is holding opponents to an average of 88.8 points. “We heard it all,” Mike Conley said of the slow start. “There was a lot of rumbling going on in Memphis, from our fans, from media, everywhere. And we knew it. We weren’t the same team the first three or four games, and I think we started to get it back here.” San Antonio does a fine job limiting opponents scoring as well and ranks third in the NBA in scoring defense at 89.6 points.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Southwest (San Antonio), SportSouth (Memphis)

ABOUT THE SPURS (10-1): San Antonio is limiting foes to 86.5 points during its winning streak and already can claim one victory over Memphis this season - a 101-94 triumph at home in the season opener on Oct. 30. The Spurs put six players in double figures in that one but Tony Parker was limited to 13 points on 4-of-14 shooting. Parker’s improved play has been one of the keys to the winning streak, and the point guard is shooting 58.7 percent and averaging 18.8 points during the winning streak.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (7-5): Memphis is back to its bread and butter - strong interior play from Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph combined with a little outside shooting and strong defense. Randolph is riding a string of five straight double-doubles and is averaging 24.3 points and 12 rebounds during the four-game winning streak while Gasol puts up 19.5 points and nine boards. “The last five or six games, we’re starting to play our style of basketball,” Conley said, “and I think we almost play better when our back’s against the wall.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Spurs have taken 11 of the last 13 meetings, including the playoffs.

2. Memphis G Tony Allen is expected back after serving a one-game suspension for accidentally kicking Clippers G Chris Paul in the face.

3. Parker averages 16 points on 47.7 percent shooting in 41 career games against the Grizzlies.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 92, Spurs 91