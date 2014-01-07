Preview: Spurs at Grizzlies

The San Antonio Spurs’ frontcourt depth is about to be tested - a notion that’s all too familiar for their next opponent. The Spurs will be without center Tiago Splitter when they travel to Memphis on Tuesday to face the Grizzlies, who are still without big man Marc Gasol. Memphis has gone 8-12 since losing Gasol to a sprained knee to slip 3 1/2 games behind eighth-place Dallas in the Western Conference. The Spurs whipped the Clippers 116-92 on Saturday, but their fourth win in five games came at a price as Splitter was lost for three-to-five weeks with a sprained right shoulder. “Very, very tough,” veteran forward Tim Duncan told the San Antonio Express-News. “It’s going to be a big loss for us. He’s been playing great for us all year.” If the Grizzlies can start winning at home - they’re 7-11 at FedEx Forum - they might be able to make a charge with six of their next seven games on their own floor.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (San Antonio), SportSouth (Memphis)

ABOUT THE SPURS (26-8): San Antonio boasts one of the most productive benches in the league but it’s getting thin in the post with Splitter out. Second-year center Aron Baynes likely will need to pick up extra minutes to spell Boris Diaw (9.4 points, 3.5 rebounds), who is expected to be back after missing Saturday’s game with strep throat. Fortunately for the Spurs, they don’t count on much offensive output from the center position thanks to five other players averaging double digits in scoring with Tony Parker (17.7 points, 6.2 assists) and Tim Duncan (14.2 points, 9.5 rebounds) leading the way.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (15-18): Memphis dominated the second half of a 112-84 win at Detroit on Sunday and has won five of its last eight following a five-game skid. The Grizzlies certainly miss Gasol, especially at the defensive end, but they still have a strong inside-outside duo with point guard Mike Conley (17.2 points, 6.3 assists) and bruiser Zach Randolph (17.1 points, 10.5 rebounds). Jon Leuer has shown signs of becoming a bigger contributor at the offensive end - the third-year forward matched his career high with 23 points against the Pistons.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Grizzlies reportedly have reached a deal to send G Jerryd Bayless to Boston in exchange for G Courtney Lee.

2. Spurs G Danny Green, a 39.4 percent shooter from 3-point range, is 3-for-19 from beyond the arc over the last four games.

3. Memphis G Tony Allen (hand) sat out against Detroit and is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Spurs 99, Grizzlies 93